Tuesday March 14th Local Sports

=== While the men’s selections for the NCAA and NIT tournaments were released on Sunday, the women’s teams found out their plans last night, with all four of Iowa’s “Big Four” teams landing a spot in the post-season.



AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 17th NCAA Tournament, and 10th appearance in the last 11 years. The ninth-seeded Cyclones will face No. 8 Syracuse in the first round, Saturday March 18 in Storrs, Conn. The winning team will advance to play the winner of the other game, (#1) UConn vs. (#16) Albany, on Monday. The Cyclones game against Syracuse will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. Central Time. Iowa State (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) is one of just 13 teams nationally to earn NCAA Tournament berths 10 of the last 11 years. All 17 of the Cyclones’ tournament bids have come under the direction of Bill Fennelly.



DES MOINES — The 20th-ranked Drake women’s basketball team (28-4) is a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and the Bulldogs will play at No. 7 seed Kansas State (22-10) Saturday, March 18. The first-round game in Manhattan, Kan., will start at 3:00 PM. Drake earned the Missouri Valley Conference’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth by winning its sixth MVC Tournament title on Sunday against UNI. The Bulldogs are making their 11th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament and first NCAA appearance since 2007. In 2007, Drake lost to eventual NCAA champion Tennessee. Drake and Kansas State have played 17 games all-time with the Wildcats holding a 12-5 advantage. The two teams last played each other in 2000 at the Knapp Center in a tight contest won by Kansas State, 69-63. The winner of Drake and Kansas State will face the winner of No. 2 Stanford and No. 15 New Mexico State on Monday, March 20.

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI women’s basketball team is slated to play DePaul on Friday, March 17 in Starkville, Miss. in the Oklahoma City Region at 11:00 AM Central Time. It is the third time in program history that the Panthers have secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, also appearing in back-to-back seasons in 2010 and 2011. The selection is the first at-large bid the Missouri Valley Conference has received since 2013 and just the 11th in conference history. The Panthers are coming off another historic season. UNI currently has 24 wins, the first time in school history the Panthers have had back-to-back seasons with 20-plus victories. They finished second during the MVC regular season and made a run to the MVC Tournament championship game for the second consecutive year. This is UNI’s seventh post-season appearance in the last eight seasons. UNI has played against the DePaul Demons three times in program history (1983, 1985, 2001) with the 2001 game taking place in the WNIT.

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa women’s basketball team (17-13; 8-8) will host Missouri State in the first round of the 2017 WNIT inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, March 16. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT). The Hawkeyes have made 10 consecutive postseason appearances (8 NCAA Tournaments, 2 WNIT). Missouri State, a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, ended the regular season with a 16-14 overall record and a 12-6 mark in MVC action. The winner of the Iowa and Missouri State matchup will advance to face the winner of South Dakota and North Dakota in WNIT Second Round action.

MASON CITY — A number of NIACC basketball players have been named to all-Region XI teams:

=== NIACC sophomore forward Tim Trousell was selected to the all-Region XI second-team. Freshmen Brad Rathjen and Nick Wurm were both all-region honorable mention selections. NIACC coach Mark Mohl has had 25 all-region selections since taking over as coach in the 2008-09 season. Trousell led the NIACC men in scoring (12.1 points per game) and rebounds (8.3 rebounds per game). Trousell grabbed 258 rebounds in his only season in a NIACC uniform, which ranks 22nd on the school’s single-season rebounding list. Rathjen averaged 8.8 points and 4.7 rebounds and made 42 3-point goals for the Trojans, who were 16-15 overall and 3-9 in the ICCAC. Rathjen dished out 96 assists and collected 35 steals. Wurm averaged 11.1 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. He had 54 3-point goals, 100 assists and 32 steals. League and tournament champion Southwestern led the way with three first-team all-region selections.



=== Six NIACC women’s basketball players earned all-Region XI honors, including two first-team selections in sophomore Morgan Cuffe and freshman Taylor Laabs. Freshman UU Longs and sophomore Cierra Stanciel were second-team selections. Freshmen Kelsie Willert and Khalilah Holloway were third-team selections. It is the fifth straight season that the Lady Trojans have had two first-team all-region selections. Cuffe, who was also a all-NJCAA Region XI all-tournament selection, averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game for the Lady Trojans, who were 19-13 and advanced to the regional title game for the fourth straight season. Laabs averaged 10.1 points per game. She connected on 63 3-point goals and had 63 assists and 51 steals. Longs averaged 7.2 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game. Longs led the team with 75 assists and had 42 steals. Stanciel led the Lady Trojans in scoring (10.2 per game) and rebounding (4.8 per game). She also contributed 65 assists and 60 steals. Willert averaged 9.0 points per game and was second on the team with 54 3-point goals. Holloway averaged 6.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 39 points and 13 rebounds, Ricky Rubio scored 22 points and broke his own franchise record with 19 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 119-104 on Monday night. Nemanja Bjelica added 16 points and 10 boards off the bench for the Timberwolves, who entered the game 3 1/2 games behind Denver for the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Minnesota shot 52 percent and Rubio topped 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time in his six-year career. John Wall scored 27 points for the Wizards, who fell 2 1/2 games back of Cleveland for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. Bradley Beal added 20 points, but Washington lost for the first time in six games.

ENID, OKLAHOMA — Sophomore Brandon Michie knocked in five runs to lead NIACC past Northern Oklahoma College at Enid 14-8 on Monday. Michie homered and tripled as part of a 17-hit barrage by the Trojans, which included eight extra-base hits. Fox Leum had a homer and two runs batted in, Joey Werner doubled and drove in three, Matt Schwarz had three hits and three RBI, Ezequias Encarnacion had four hits and Bryce Ball had two hits for the Trojans. NIACC is now 8-5 on the season after taking two of three games from Northern Oklahoma. They continue their spring break trip today at Barton Community College in Great Bend Kansas.