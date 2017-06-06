Tuesday June 6th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake softball vs. St. Ansgar — 7:20

CLEAR LAKE — Max Hackbarth struck out 10, firing a two-hit shutout to lead Webster City past #6/2A Clear Lake 6-0 last night in North Central Conference baseball, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Erik McHenry and Nathan Tofte had the lone hits for the Lions in the loss. Clear Lake drops to 5-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play and will travel to Central Springs tonight for a non-conference contest.

MASON CITY — Marshalltown swept Mason City in a conference doubleheader last night at Roosevelt Field. Both teams were only able to muster four hits each in the opener, but Marshalltown scratched across the lone run of the game in the top of the second as the Bobcats were able to push the run across on a groundout as part of a 1-0 win. Kyle Lang took the tough-luck loss, striking out three and walking two in a complete-game. In the nightcap, Mason City took a 3-2 lead after the bottom of the fourth, but Marshalltown scored three times in the top of the sixth for a 5-3 victory. Jake Rood had a two-run double as part of the fourth inning. Mason City drops to 3-6 on the year and will travel to Indianola tonight.

— other baseball

Forest City 10 Belmond-Klemme 0 (5)

West Fork 9, Osage 2

St. Ansgar 13, Rockford 2

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3, Eagle Grove 2

Lake Mills 12, North Union 7

North Butler 10, Nashua-Plainfield 1

Humboldt 11, Hampton-Dumont 3

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake held off a late rally to down Webster City 8-6 in North Central Conference softball last night in Clear Lake. The Lions were up 7-0 after five innings, but the Lynx scored six times in the final two innings. Chloe Mueller, Sara Faber and Macy Mixdorf each had two runs batted in. Kiersten Baalson picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven and walking one. Clear Lake improves to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play and will host St. Ansgar tonight in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:30



BRITT — Newman scored seven times in the first on their way to a 12-2, five inning win at West Hancock last night. Morgan Luecht drove in four runs to lead the Knights offensively. Jillian Dunn struck out nine, walked four and allowed four hits. Newman is now 10-2 overall and will travel to Clarksville tonight in non-conference play.



— other softball

Central Springs 12, Northwood-Kensett 0

North Butler 13, Nashua-Plainfield 1

North Union 14, Lake Mills 0

St. Ansgar 2, Rockford 0

Forest City 12, Belmond-Klemme 0 (3)

Eagle Grove 18, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7 (6)

North Iowa 10, Garrigan 8

West Fork 8, Osage 1

Humboldt 8, Hampton-Dumont 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has returned to the team after taking some time away to tend his ailing right eye. The team announced yesterday that Zimmer was back on the field to start another week of voluntary practices.