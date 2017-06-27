Tuesday June 27th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake softball vs. Newman — 7:20

BOSTON (AP) – Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 overpowering innings with nine strikeouts, Mitch Moreland hit a solo homer for the third straight game and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-1 on Monday in a matchup of two of the AL’s top teams.

Dustin Pedroia had two hits and drove in a run and Moreland added a sacrifice for Boston, which kept pace with the New York Yankees atop the East.

Coming off a three-game sweep in Cleveland that had jumped them over the Indians into first in the Central, the Twins’ offense was stymied by Sale and three relievers.

Sale (10-3) gave up one run and four hits, increasing his major-league strikeout total to 155. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 21st save.

Jose Berrios (7-2) allowed four runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. Chris Gimenez had a solo homer for Minnesota.

WEBSTER CITY — Clear Lake lost a pitcher’s duel in Webster City last night, 2-1, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Webster City pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly with a close play at the plate. Jackson Hamilin took the loss, going the distance, with three strikeouts, two walks and only giving up five hits. Clear Lake drops to 13-13 on the season and 7-3 in the conference and will host St. Edmond tomorrow night at Lions Field.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team bounced back from their loss Sunday to Newman with a doubleheader sweep of Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field. The Mohawks took the opener 5-4. Dylan Voves had three hits while Dylan Miller picked up a complete-game win, striking out seven. Mason City pounded out 13 hits in the nightcap in a 13-2 six-inning victory. Hunter Dingman had a two-run homer to end the game and also had a pair of run-scoring doubles on the night. Mason City’s record is now 14-14 on the season, and the Mohawks will host Central Springs tonight at 7 o’clock.

— other baseball from last night

Lake Mills 10, North Union 0

Central Springs 2, Northwood-Kensett 0

Eagle Grove 2, GHV 1

St. Ansgar 6, Rockford 0

Garrigan 11, North Iowa 4

West Fork 9, Osage 6

Humboldt 9, Hampton-Dumont 2

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Baseball Coaches Association High School Poll 6/26/17

Class 1A

1. North Linn (29-2), LW #2

2. Mason City Newman (21-2), LW #1

3. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (28-2), LW #3

4. Akron-Westfield (21-1), LW #4

5. Exira, EHK (17-0), LW #6

6. Lisbon (22-3), LW #7

7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (20-3), LW #5

8. CAM, Anita (16-4), LW #9

9. West Sioux, Hawarden (15-4), LW #10

10.Calamus-Wheatland (18-8), LW (X)

Class 2A

1. New Hampton (22-1), LW #1

2. Treynor (24-1), LW #4

3. Wilton (18-4), LW #2

4. Woodward-Granger (24-0), LW #7

5. Dike- New Hartford (20-3), LW #6

6. Cascade (20-4), LW #3

7. Dyersville Beckman(18-8), LW #5

8. Van Meter (21-2), LW #9

9. Iowa City Regina (17-6), LW #10

10. Estherville Lincoln Central (17-5), LW #8

Class 3A

1. Davenport Assumption (26-2), LW #2

2. Harlan (20-1), LW #1

3. Vinton-Shellsburg (21-3), LW #3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (20-5), LW #4

5. Carlisle (18-5), LW #6

6. Marion (18-6), LW #5

7. Saydel (21-3), LW #7

8. Waverly-Shell Rock (16-4), LW #8

9. Dubuque Wahlert (17-9), LW #10

10. Gilbert (19-6), LW #9

Class 4A

1. Johnston (21-2), LW #1

2. Dowling Catholic (25-3), LW #2

3. Iowa City West (21-6),LW #4

4. Iowa City High (21-6), LW #5

5. Southeast Polk (19-9), LW #9

6. Ankeny Centennial (17-9), LW #6

7. Cedar Rapids Washington (16-8), LW (X)

8. Indianola (21-6), LW #7

9. Western Dubuque (20-4), LW #10

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie (17-10), LW #8

MASON CITY — Mason City and Fort Dodge split their conference softball doubleheader last night at the Mohawk Softball Complex. Kayla Till broke a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the second with a two-run double as Mason City picked up a 5-3 win in the opener. Till ended up with two hits and three runs batted in for the game. McKenna Mentink picked up the win in the circle, striking out two and walking three. In the nightcap, Fort Dodge scored 13 runs in the sixth and seventh innings on their way to an 18-2 win. Mason City is 10-24 on the season and will host Urbandale in a doubleheader this evening.

WEBSTER CITY — Clear Lake dropped their North Central Conference softball contest last night at Webster City 4-3. Macy Mixdorf knocked in two runs to lead the Lions from the plate. Clear Lake drops to 12-11 overall and 5-8 in the conference and will host Newman tonight in a game you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 7:30.

ALLISON — Newman picked up a 12-1 win at #8/1A North Butler on Monday. Morgan Luecht had three hits and two runs batted in to lead the Knights from the plate. Amara Wolf picked up the win in the circle for Newman, striking out one and walking two. North Butler was without their pitcher Taylor Graven who is sidelined with an injury. Newman improves to 22-9 overall and 12-2 in the conference and will be at Clear Lake tonight.

— other softball

Central Springs 8, Northwood-Kensett 2

Garrigan 13, North Iowa 6

Eagle Grove 15, GHV 5

Forest City 14, Belmond-Klemme 2

North Butler 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0

North Union 11, Lake Mills 0

Osage 12, West Fork 2

Riceville 8, North Tama 7

Humboldt 10, Hampton-Dumont 1

Iowa Falls-Alden 3, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Timberwolves waived veteran forward Jordan Hill on Monday, clearing another $4 million in salary cap room as free agency approaches.

The second year of the two-year, $8 million deal Hill signed last summer was not guaranteed, so it will not be on the Wolves books this summer. Hill appeared in only seven games last season, buried behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Gorgui Dieng and Cole Aldrich in Minnesota’s frontcourt.

The Wolves can create close to $19 million in salary cap room to allow them to pursue free agents when the market opens on Saturday.

After acquiring Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler in a trade on draft night last week, the Wolves say they will be aggressive in upgrading the roster to try to end a 13-year playoff drought.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Wild have agreed with defenseman Gustav Olofsson on a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

The deal Monday came after Olofsson was one of eight restricted free agents receiving qualifying offers. Olofsson will make $675,000 this season and $775,000 next season. He appeared in 13 games for the Wild last season but could become a top-six regular in 2017-18. The Swede was a second-round draft pick in 2013.

Right wings Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter were among those to receive qualifying offers, which are necessary for the Wild to retain negotiating rights. They’re candidates for long-term contracts.

Defenseman Christian Folin did not receive an offer. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent but can still re-sign with the team.