Tuesday June 13th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake softball at Mason City High — 6:20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Nelson Cruz drove in four runs, Mitch Haniger had four hits, and the Seattle Mariners started a series against Minnesota with a football score for the second time in a week to beat the Twins 14-3 on Monday night.

Danny Valencia and Mike Zunino hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning, the fifth such feat for the Mariners this season. Yovani Gallardo (3-6) sailed through six innings with the excess support, allowing three runs and seven hits.

Twins rookie Adalberto Mejia (1-2) struggled from the start, allowing nine hits and nine runs and leaving with two outs in the fourth inning. The first two batters in the lineup, Ben Gamel and Haniger, reached base and eventually scored all three times they faced Mejia.

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft.

The announcement Monday night at MLB Network studios marks the third time the Twins have led off the draft, and first since they took hometown high school catcher Joe Mauer in 2001.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases for JSerra Catholic High School, establishing himself as a top prospect with excellent speed and a solid bat. He played both shortstop and outfield in high school, but the Twins classified him as a shortstop when Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the selection.

Lewis was a standout on USA Baseball’s gold medal-winning Under-18 team at the Pan American Championships last year. He was also selected as this year’s National High School Coaches Association’s high school senior baseball athlete of year.

OSAGE — Andrew Morse fired a five-hit shutout to lead #1/1A Newman past Osage 7-0 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play last night. Morse struck out three and walked one, only needing 78 pitches to complete his shutout of the Green Devils. Ben Fitzgerald led Newman at the plate with two hits and two RBI. Newman is now 16-1 on the season and will travel to North Butler on Wednesday night.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake committed six errors on their way to dropping a 5-2 decision to Algona in North Central Conference baseball last night in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Bryce Bradley was 2-for-4 with two RBI to lead Algona from the plate. Nathan Tofte and Chase Stuver each had two hits to lead Clear Lake, as they drop to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the conference. The Lions travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tomorrow night.

MASON CITY — #3/4A Dowling swept Mason City High at Roosevelt Field. The Maroons took the opener 6-5 after plating three runs each in the third and fourth innings. Trey Wiegmann had two hits and two RBI to lead the Mohawks in the first game. Dowling then got a one-hit shutout from Mitch Goff in the nightcap, scoring five runs in the fourth on their way to a 6-0 win. Mason City drops to 7-7 overall and will travel to Urbandale tomorrow night for a doubleheader.

— other baseball

#8/1A St. Ansgar 4, Central Springs 0

GHV 11-10, North Iowa 1-0

Lake Mills 7, West Hancock 0

Forest City 3, Eagle Grove 2

Garrigan 11, Belmond-Klemme 2

Rockford 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1

CLEAR LAKE — Algona scored once in the second and three times in the third and held off Clear Lake 4-3 in North Central Conference softball last night. Macy Mixdorf had two runs batted in for the Lions while Kiersten Baalson took the loss, striking out seven and only allowing four hits. Clear Lake is 5-8 overall and will return to action facing Mason City High this evening. You’ll hear that game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 6:30 this evening.

MASON CITY — Mason City High was swept by Dowling at the Mohawk Softball Complex last night. Dowling held the Mohawks to two hits in the opener as Hannah Pals struck out 12 in an 8-0 Maroons victory. Mason City took an early 2-0 lead in the nightcap on a McKenna Mentink double, but Dowling scored five in the third and three more in the seventh on their way to an 8-2 win. Mason City is 6-11 heading into their game with Clear Lake tonight.

OSAGE — The Newman softball team used a 15-run first inning on their way to a 23-2 win over Osage last night in Top of Iowa Conference play. Paige Leininger had six runs batted in, including a grand slam for her first career homer. Lily Castle added three RBI while Jillian Dunn had a two-run homer. Newman travels to CAL later tonight.

— other softball scores

Central Springs 9-3, St. Ansgar 5-2

Rockford 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0 (5)

Forest City 5, Eagle Grove 4

North Iowa 16, GHV 10; GHV 21, North Iowa 13

Lake Mills 9-13, West Hancock 0-0

North Butler 10, Northwood-Kensett 0

IOWA CITY — A healthy Matt Vandeberg would be a welcomed boost for an Iowa receiving corps that lacks experience. Vandeberg had 19 catches for 3 touchdowns before a broken foot suffered in practice ended his season after four games. He suffered the same injury during spring drills but has since returned and is working on his conditioning.

Vandeberg says he has actually adjusted the way he runs routes to avoid the same type of injury.

Vandeberg says he was practicing this spring unaware that he had suffered the same injury.

After such a great start to what was supposed to be his senior year Vandeberg has had to endure a string of frustration.

Iowa opens against Wyoming on September 2nd.

IOWA CITY — After a nearly 40 year absence a midfield logo will return to Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium for next football season.

Iowa officials unveiled plans to place a Tigerhawk on the playing surface for the upcoming season. It will be the first time Kinnick Stadium has featured a midfield logo since the 1980 season.

The Tigerhawk was developed by former football coach Hayden Fry and has served as the national brand logo for the Hawkeyes since 1979. It will debut on September 2nd when Iowa opens the 2017 season against Wyoming.

With the Tigerhawk at midfield, the north end zone will now feature the familiar IOWA spelled out without the Tigerhawk logo. The south end zone will continue to display “Hawkeyes” and will not change. The end zone surface will remain black, with the lettering in each end zone in gold.