Tuesday July 25th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Cody Bellinger continued his super rookie season, drilling a three-run homer in the eighth inning to rally the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

It was Bellinger’s 28th home run of the season, second in the National League behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton’s 32.

Edward Paredes, making his major league debut after 12 seasons in the minors, threw a scoreless eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth to earn his 25th save.

Eddie Rosario drove in three runs for the Twins on a solo homer and two doubles.

Taylor Rogers (5-2) gave up two hits prior to Bellinger’s home run to take the loss.

The Dodgers were playing their first game since losing ace Clayton Kershaw for an undetermined time with a back injury.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Hoping to bolster their rotation for a playoff run, the Minnesota Twins have acquired veteran left-handed pitcher Jaime García, catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa.

The 31-year-old García is 66-52 with a 3.65 ERA and 808 strikeouts in 176 appearances, mostly with St. Louis (2008, 2010-16). He missed the 2009 MLB season following Tommy John surgery.

Garcia is 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA, 41 walks and 85 strikeouts in 18 starts for the Braves this year.

The 33-year-old Recker has appeared in 206 career major league games with four teams, including the last two seasons in Atlanta. The 19-year-old Ynoa has a career minor league record of 5-11 with a 3.05 ERA, 54 walks and 118 strikeouts in 30 starts.

DES MOINES — State baseball

== 2A quarterfinals Monday

#9 Iowa City Regina 5, #2 Treynor 0

#7 Dyersville Beckman 7, Denver 1

Centerville 3, Estherville Lincoln Central 1 (eight innings)

Carroll Kuemper 5, #8 Van Meter 3

== 3A quarterfinals Tuesday

11 a.m. — #2 Davenport Assumption (38-5) vs. Bondurant-Farrar (21-15)

1:30 p.m. — Dubuque Wahlert (26-15) vs. #5 Marion (31-10)

5 p.m. — #8 Sioux City Bishop Heelan (31-12) vs. #4 Saydel (29-7)

7:30 p.m. — #1 Harlan (34-2) vs. Oskaloosa (28-13)

CHICAGO — Iowa’s race at quarterback will continue into fall camp. The Hawkeyes released a depth chart that had sophomore Nathan Stanley listed as the starter, ahead of junior Tyler Wiegers.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Stanley and Wiegers will share time with the starters once practice begins.

Regardless of who wins the job the Iowa offense will be led by an inexperienced quarterback this season.

Iowa opens September 2 against Wyoming.

CHICAGO (AP) – The Big Ten Network will triple its prime-time national TV exposure during football season and add more basketball games in the time slot, thanks to new deals with broadcast partners FOX, ABC/ESPN and CBS.

Commissioner Jim Delany made the announcements at the kickoff of the conference media days event Monday.

“College football has never been healthier. It’s also never been more fragile,” Delany said, citing major issues ranging from players safety and lawsuits to more minor conflicts like scheduling conflicts on Friday night with high school football games.

The FOX and ABC/ESPN football deals run for six years, as does the basketball agreement with CBS.

The conference network extended its joint venture with FOX through 2032. BTN President Mark Silverman said ratings were up 5 percent last season, when the network showed more live events and studio hours than ever before. He also announced that former Big Ten stars Braylon Edwards of Michigan, James Laurinitis of Ohio State and Corey Wooton of Northwestern will join the broadcast team.

The deals had been in the works for some time. Delany said a variety of issues had dragged negotiations out longer than anticipated, among them “pushback” from high school coaches and administrators over the conference’s own Friday night telecasts.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings placed running back Latavius Murray on the physically unable to perform list Monday, and put defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd on the non-football injury list.

Murray was signed away from Oakland for a three-year, $15 million deal as a free agent, with $8.55 million guaranteed. But he missed the entire offseason program following ankle surgery in March. The Vikings said they were aware he needed the surgery when they signed him.

Floyd missed all but the 2016 opener after having right knee surgery and then experiencing complications in his recovery. He has missed 20 games over the last three years.

Minnesota also placed rookie linebacker Shaan Washington on the PUP list.