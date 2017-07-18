Tuesday July 18th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A baseball substate semifinal — Mason City High at Indianola — 6:45

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 1A baseball substate final at Clear Lake — Newman vs. Garrigan — 6:45

FORT DODGE — For the third straight year, the Central Springs softball team suffered a heartbreaking one-run loss in the Class 2A state quarterfinal, this time falling to Interstate 35 of Truro 4-3 in eight innings Monday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Panthers took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Lauren Klaahsen and Kaylee Parks scored on a throwing error. They extended the lead to 3-1 on a Hailee Ausenhus homer to lead off the fourth. But the Roadrunners were able to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and then push across the winning run in the bottom of the eight. Central Springs coach Belinda Nelson says it was a tough loss for her team.

Nelson says it was a well-played ballgame by two evenly-matched teams.

Nelson says now the team will regroup and try to win a pair of consolation games on Wednesday.

Central Springs will face Waterloo Columbus on Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock in the 2A consolation semifinals, and then play in the 5th or 7th place game at 2 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, both those games you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO.

=== other 2A quarterfinal scores

Durant 9, Logan-Magnolia 0

Iowa City Regina 8, North Union 1

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 7, Waterloo Columbus 2

=== 1A quarterfinal scores

Kee 18, Montezuma 1

Westwood 11, Colfax-Mingo 9

Sigourney 7, Akron-Westfield 3

Clarksville 9, Belle Plaine 8

=== 3A quarterfinal scores from Monday, Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Davenport Assumption 10, West Marshall 0

Center Point-Urbana 14, Humboldt 2

11:00 a.m. – #2 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (32-2) vs. # 7 Albia (28-8)

11:30 a.m. – #3 Sioux Center (23-6) vs. #6 Mount Vernon (28-15)

=== 4A quarterfinals today

1:00 p.m. – #1 Winterset (32-7) vs. #8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (28-10)

3:00 p.m. – #4 Oskaloosa (29-12) vs. #5 Mount Pleasant (31-10)

5:00 p.m. – #2 Fairfield (33-9) vs. #7 Charles City (32-6)

7:00 p.m. – #3 Ballard (33-5) vs. #6 Carlisle (26-14)

=== 5A quarterfinals today

1:30 p.m. – #1 Waukee (38-3) vs. #8 Dowling Catholic (31-10)

3:30 p.m. – #4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (35-7) vs. #5 Johnston (36-5)

5:30 p.m. – #2 West Des Moines Valley (38-4) vs. #7 Pleasant Valley (32-8)

7:30 p.m. – #3 Cedar Rapids Jefferson (38-4) vs. #6 Urbandale (31-8)

INDIANOLA — Mason City High’s Class 4A substate baseball game last night at Indianola was postponed after heavy rain washed out any chance of playing the game. The Mohawks will face Indianola tonight at 7 o’clock in Indianola, a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 6:45 with the pre-game.

CLEAR LAKE — Class 1A and 2A baseball substate championship games are scheduled to be played across the state tonight.

== In the 1A Substate 2 game tonight in Clear Lake, 2nd-ranked Newman looks to get back to the state tournament as they’ll face Bishop Garrigan of Algona. Newman is 31-3 after beating West Fork in five innings back on Saturday night, while Garrigan knocked off Lake Mills in a district final on Saturday. You can hear the Newman-Garrigan game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 6:45 tonight. The winner of this game will play either Friday or Saturday in the 1A state quaretrfinals.

== In the 2A Substate 2 championship tonight in Fort Dodge, 10th-ranked Forest City looks to make the state baseball tournament for the third time in school history as they face Kuemper of Carroll. Forest City comes in with a 26-3 record after beating Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in the district championship round, while Kuemper beat Alta-Aurelia in the district final last Saturday. The winner plays in the 2A state quarterfinal round next Monday in Des Moines.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eddie Rosario had two RBI doubles and Eduardo Escobar added the go-ahead, pinch-hit single in the eighth inning to help the Minnesota Twins to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday night.

Brian Dozier had two hits and Adalberto Mejia gave up one run and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings for the Twins, who were tied 2-2 when Escobar delivered a base hit to left field off left-hander Caleb Smith (0-1). Rosario followed with his second double of the game, and Brandon Kintzler picked up his 26th save as light rain turned into a steady downpour at Target Field.

Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 3 with an intentional walk and is 1 for 21 since his electric performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby.

Garrett Cooper had three hits, including two doubles, and fellow rookie Clint Frazier also had two doubles for New York.

Taylor Rogers (5-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says the Big 12’s decision to restore a football championship game was based only on the league wanting to optimize its chances of getting a team into the College Football Playoff.

Bowlsby says he feels good about what the Big 12 is doing and he defended the league against negative perceptions.

The Big 12 was 4-2 in bowl games last season, including 10-time Big 12 champion Oklahoma’s 35-19 win over Auburn in the Sugar Bowl. The Sooners were part of the playoff in 2015, the league’s only team so far to make it under the new format.

Texas, one of three Big 12 teams with new head coaches this season, won the league’s last national championship during the 2005 season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Target Center renovation is three months from completion, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will conduct no-cost tours of the progress for the public.

Construction is on track to conclude in time for the upcoming season. The first-come, first-served tours can be scheduled online for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays throughout August and September, except for Labor Day weekend.

Work on the 27-year-old arena has been ongoing for more than a year, requiring the Lynx to play WNBA games this season at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The $140 million project features new premium seating spaces, technological upgrades and a glass-walled, five-story atrium to enhance natural lighting. A little more than half of the funding is coming from city sales taxes.