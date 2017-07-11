Tuesday July 11th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 2A baseball district semifinal at Forest City — Clear Lake vs. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 4:45

AM-1300 KGLO — 1A baseball district quarterfinal doubleheader at Newman:

== Game 1 — Rockford vs. Clarksville — 5:00

== Game 2 — Newman vs. Colo-Nesco — 7:00



MANLY — Central Springs is headed back to a familiar place, the state softball tournament. The Panthers for the third straight year have won a Class 2A regional final, last night beating Alta-Aurelia 5-1 in Manly, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Anna Dietrich had an RBI-single in the top of the first and then had what would turn out to be the game-winning runs batted in with a two-out, two-run homer in the third. The Panthers scored their other two runs later in the game on an error and a wild pitch. Central Springs coach Belinda Nelson says her team is playing their best softball of the year right now.

Hannah Ausenhus picked up the win, striking out nine and allowing only three hits, with her only tough inning being the fifth when Alta-Aurelia scored their lone run. Nelson says she kept calm and finished the game strong.

The Panthers the last two years have dropped their state quarterfinal game and ended up playing in the consolation round. Nelson says her team has the goal of getting over that hump and playing on Thursday and Friday next week.

Ausenhus says after two previous trips to state, the team is ready to prove they can have a top-four finish.

Ausenhus says her team knows they have to play a complete game to have success at the state tournament.

Central Springs with the win is now 29-4 on the season. They are the seventh-seed in the Class 2A state tournament and will face the second-seed Interstate 35 of Truro at 3:30 next Monday afternoon at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

— 2A State Softball Quarterfinals next Monday

11:30 — Durant (31-7) vs. Logan-Magnolia (31-3)

1:30 — North Union (30-6) vs. Iowa City Regina (27-11)

3:30 — Central Springs (29-4) vs. Interstate 35 (26-4)

5:30 — Waterloo Columbus (34-5) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (30-8)

CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville scored three unearned runs in the second inning on their way to a 4-2 win over North Butler in a Class 1A regional final played in Clarksville last night, giving the Indians their first state softball tournament berth since 2004. Alexis Stirling had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the fourth for North Butler to account for the only Bearcat runs. North Butler ends their season with a 23-8 record.

— Class 1A state quarterfinals Monday

11:00 — Kee High (35-2) vs. Montezuma (19-12)

1:00 — Westwood (29-10) vs. Colfax-Mingo (25-11)

3:00 — Akron-Westfield (35-2) vs. Sigourney (22-11)

5:00 — Clarksville (27-2) vs. Belle Plaine (23-6)

FOREST CITY — Clear Lake opens the defense of their Class 2A state baseball title tonight when they face Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a district semifinal in Forest City. The Lions are 16-17 after having lost eight of their last 11 games. They face a Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team that comes into the contest at 17-13 after beating Belmond-Klemme in the 2A district quarterfinal round on Saturday night in Eagle Grove. The Cardinals handed the Lions an 8-5 loss back on June 8th. You can hear the Clear Lake vs. GHV game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at about 4:45 late this afternoon, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 o’clock. In the other district semifinal game in Forest City tonight, the 10th-ranked Indians host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

== 2A District 5 at New Hampton

5:00 — Central Springs vs. South Winneshiek

7:00 — Hampton-Dumont vs. New Hampton

MASON CITY — Class 1A district play begins tonight with district quarterfinal round games:

== 1A District 4 at Newman (both games on AM-1300 KGLO)

5:00 — Rockford vs. Clarksville

7:00 — Newman vs. Colo-Nesco

== 1A District 4 at Sheffield

5:00 — AGWSR vs. North Butler

7:00 — West Fork vs. CAL

== 1A District 3 at Lake Mills

5:00 — North Union vs. Northwood-Kensett

7:00 — Lake Mills vs. West Hancock

== 1A District 3 at St. Edmond

5:00 — North Iowa vs. Bishop Garrigan

7:00 — West Bend-Mallard vs. St. Edmond

== 1A District 5 at St. Ansgar

5:00 — Wapsie Valley vs. Riceville

7:00 — St. Ansgar vs. Postville

== 1A District 5 at New Albin

5:00 — Turkey Valley vs. Tripoli

7:00 — Nashua-Plainfield vs. Kee

IOWA CITY — In regular-season baseball yesterday, Mason City High had their 10-game winning streak snapped as they split a doubleheader with Ottumwa played at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Ottumwa won the opener 5-1, but the Mohawks came back in the nightcap with a 5-2 victory. Bryce Butler worked six innings to pick up the win and also helped his own cause driving in two runs from the plate. Mason City is 23-15 on the season and will travel to Dowling today for a doubleheader that will wrap up their regular season.

DES MOINES — Radio Iowa/Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association final 3A & 4A rankings

Final Class 4A

Johnston (33-3), LW #1 Dowling Catholic (29-7), LW #2 Iowa City West (29-8), LW #3 Iowa City High (27-10), LW #6 Cedar Rapids Prairie (25-12), LW #9 Waukee (24-12), LW (X) Southeast Polk (24-12), LW #4 Ankeny Centennial (25-13), LW #5 Indianola (28-8), LW #7 Mason City (22-14), LW (X)

Final Class 3A