Tuesday January 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High vs. Dowling — girls 6:15, boys follow

– AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake boys at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura — 7:30

TAMPA — Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard’s health was a key topic of discussion during the Hawkeyes’ 30-3 loss to Florida in the Outback Bowl Monday. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said after the game that talked to Beathard after he injured his hamstring in a first quarter run that ended one yard from the end zone. “He’s always going to say he’s going to play. If he had a broken leg, that’s going to be his answer,” according to Ferentz. “We’ve had a lot of tough guys come through the University of Iowa and play football — at least in my 27 years at and he’s right up there at the top. We have to look and see what it looks like. If he’s in harms way we are going to get him out of there certainly. First and foremost it’s a medical decision to be made by the doctors and trainers. So, it starts there, but if he could go, he’s allowed to go, much like last year.” Beathard says he knew he was hurt and lobbied to stay in the game. “I told them I wanted to stay in there as much as possible. If I could do it, I was going to stay in,” Beathard says. He says he was only about 30 percent when it came to running, but says he didn’t think he was in bad enough shape to take himself out of the game. “I wasn’t going to do that no — especially in my last game — maybe in a different game possibly. That’s not who I am. If I could stay in and play the game I was going to do that,” Beathard says. Beathard ended up with his worst game statistically as a starter, hitting just 7 of 23 passes for 55 yards and three interceptions. He did however finish his career as the quarterback with the best winning percentage who started at least 20 games, going 20-7. While Beathard talked about not wanting to come out of his last game, defensive back Desmond King talked about his decision to return for his senior season after being a consensus All-American in his junior year. “I think the four years I have been here was fantastic…I am 100 percent with the decision that I made to come back to the University of Iowa to get my degree and to lead this team the right way,” King says. “And I felt that I put that in effect and it came out positive.” He says being a leader on this year’s team was important. “I felt like it was a very good thing that I came back,” King says. King appeared in his 53rd game and made his 51st start — both of which are records. He made a circus-like interception in the game — which was the 14th of his career and tied him with Damien Robinson for fourth all time in Hawkeye history.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A University of Iowa benefactor has donated $5 million toward the renovation of Kinnick Stadium’s north end. The university announced Sunday, during Outback Bowl festivities in Tampa, Florida, that Ted and Deb Pacha had made a contribution to the $90 million project. In October the Board of Regents approved the project plans, which include a second deck for seating, new restrooms, expanded concourses and improved concessions. The project is expected to be finished before the 2019 season. Ted Pacha said in a university news release that he and his wife “have a great passion for the mission of Iowa athletics and are extremely proud to take a leadership role in the Kinnick Edge Campaign.”



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Adrian Peterson says he believes he’s fit to play several more seasons in the NFL, even if that’s elsewhere from Minnesota. The 31-year-old Peterson finished his 10th season with the Vikings with only 72 yards on 37 rushes over three games. After surgery on the torn meniscus in his right knee, Peterson returned for one game only to be sidelined again for the last two weeks because of an aggravation of the injury. Peterson said Monday he was unable to play, even if the Vikings remained in contention for the playoffs. Carrying an $18 million salary cap hit on his contract for 2017, Peterson is uncertain to come back at his age with the team’s other needs. He said he’d consider a pay cut to return.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Three people are out of jail after being arrested after opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline suspended a large banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game. Online records for Hennepin County Jail showed the three were released from custody Monday. A news release says the two climbers – a man and a woman – plan to make a brief statement and answer questions outside of the downtown Minneapolis stadium later today. A second woman also was arrested, but police have not released details of her alleged role in the incident Sunday afternoon during the Vikings’ season finale against Chicago. Formal charges are expected Tuesday. The pipeline would carry North Dakota oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. Opponents fear it could harm the environment and American Indian artifacts. The pipeline developer disputes that.