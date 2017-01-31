Tuesday January 31st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ALGONA — The Clear Lake girls basketball team kept their North Central Conference title hopes alive as the #6/3A Lions downed #14/3A Algona 50-41 last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. The win comes after a weekend where Clear Lake lost back to back games to Humboldt and Crestwood and lost the services of leading scorer Emily Snelling. Lions coach Bart Smith says he’s proud of the way his team stuck with the game plan.

Clear Lake held Algona to only 17 points in the second half, with Smith crediting his team with some well-played defense.

Freshman Sara Faber led all scorers with 22 points while Jessica Faber added 14 for Clear Lake. The Lions improve to 9-1 in the conference, one game ahead of Humboldt and now two games ahead of Algona in the conference standings.

== In the boys game, Drew Enke had nine field goals, including five three-pointers, as his 23-point effort helped the Lions over Algona 59-52. Zach Lester added 12 points as Clear Lake is now 7-3 in the conference and 9-7 overall. Both Clear Lake teams host Iowa Falls-Alden tonight, games you’ll hear on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting at 6:05.

MASON CITY — The Newman boys basketball team picked up a 55-44 win over Rockford last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division play, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Newman limited Rockford to 2-of-30 shooting from three-point range in the contest. Justin Fausnaugh led Newman with 14 points while Chris Andrews came off the bench to score 12. Newman is now 11-6 on the season and will host #8/2A Osage on Thursday. In the girls game, Rockford got 20 points from Madison McGregor to lead the Warriors to a 65-35 win over the Knights. McKenzie Sullivan led Newman with seven points.



— other boys scores from Monday

Forest City 55, Hampton-Dumont 16

West Hancock 65, North Iowa 50

St. Ansgar 82, Riceville 39

West Fork 75, Northwood-Kensett 46

Nashua-Plainfield 62, Clarksville 27

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 84, Iowa Falls-Alden 74



— other girls scores from Monday

Osage 41, North Butler 32

Hampton-Dumont 65, Forest City 63 (2OT)

Northwood-Kensett 57, West Fork 48

St. Ansgar 43, Riceville 29

West Hancock 63, North Iowa 42

Nashua-Plainfield 53, Clarksville 41



MASON CITY — Class 4A and 5A girls basketball regional tournament pairings were released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Monday. The defending Class 4A champion, Mason City High, will open up tournament play hosting Charles City on Wednesday February 15th. The winner of that game will then travel to face 13th-ranked Carlisle on Saturday February 18th in the regional semifinal. On the other side of the six-team Class 4A Region 7 bracket, Knoxville will host Des Moines Hoover in the regional quarterfinal, with the winner facing 3rd-ranked Grinnell in the regional semifinal. The regional championship game would take place on Tuesday February 21st , with the highest remaining seed hosting.

Click here to see the girls basketball regional tournament pairings in all classes



Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (13) 12-1 139 1

2. Dubuque, Senior 13-2 107 3

3. Sioux City, East (1) 13-1 105 2

4. Waukee 13-3 80 6

(tie)Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 11-1 80 4

6. Bettendorf 12-3 72 7

7. Valley, West Des Moines 12-4 50 9

8. Dubuque, Hempstead 12-3 41 NR

9. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 12-3 25 10

10. North Scott, Eldridge 11-3 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines, Hoover 17. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14. Lewis Central 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 6. Cedar Falls 3. Des Moines, North 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (14) 16-0 140 1

2. Pella 15-1 121 2

3. West Delaware, Manchester 14-0 115 3

4. Mount Pleasant 15-2 94 4

5. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 10-3 87 5

6. Spirit Lake 12-3 44 10

7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-6 31 9

8. Mount Vernon 10-4 24 7

9. Dallas Center-Grimes 11-4 23 8

10. Assumption, Davenport 8-7 19 6

(tie)Le Mars 10-5 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 18. Atlantic 13. Webster City 6. Forest City 4. Glenwood 4. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Boone 2. Chariton 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (12) 13-2 133 1

2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (1) 13-2 115 2

3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 16-1 92 7

4. Van Meter 16-0 85 5

5. Pella Christian 12-4 75 3

6. Camanche 16-2 60 6

7. Garner-Hayfield Ventura (1) 16-1 58 9

8. Osage 15-1 52 4

9. Rock Valley 12-3 28 NR

10. South Hamilton, Jewell 14-2 15 8

Others receiving votes: Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 13. A-H-S-T, Avoca 9. Des Moines Christian 6. Dike-New Hartford 6. Alta-Aurelia 4. Sioux Center 4. West Burlington 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Jesup 3. Sheldon 2. West Marshall, State Center 2. Pocahontas Area 1. Northeast, Goose Lake 1.



Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (12) 16-0 137 1

2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 14-0 117 2

3. Grand View Christian (1) 15-1 113 3

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14-2 89 4

5. New London 15-1 68 5

6. Lynnville-Sully 16-1 66 6

7. Ar-We-Va, Westside 18-0 64 7

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 16-1 30 10

9. Siouxland Community Christian 14-2 29 NR

10. Boyden-Hull 10-6 18 NR

(tie)Murray 15-1 18 8

Others receiving votes: West Fork, Sheffield 7. Colo-Nesco 5. George-Little Rock 3. West Hancock, Britt 2. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 2. Keota 1. Montezuma 1.

IOWA CITY — With Peter Jok struggling with a back injury the Iowa Hawkeyes could use consistent production from sophomore Brady Ellingson. With Jok on the sideline Saturday Ellingson scored 17 points, including 5-of-7 from three point range in a win over Ohio State. “The thing that will happen to him as we move forward is teams are going to get up and guard him”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “But I think in terms of his aggressiveness to look for his shot and recognize that he has the capability every night to impact the game was a big step for him and for us.” McCaffery said a decision on Jok’s status for Tuesday’s game at Rutgers will be made following Monday’s practice. Rutgers is 1-8 in the Big Ten but McCaffery says the Scarlet Knights are making progress under first year coach Steve Pikiell, especially on defense. “They have got size and quickness”, added McCaffery. “They play together and that is the critical thing for any defensive team.” Iowa is 4-5 in the Big Ten.



AMES — With Gonzaga’s move to the top of the Associated Press Poll Iowa State has now played three games against top ranked teams. The Zags handed the Cyclones their first loss 73-71 in the championship of the Advocare Invitational in Orlando back in late November. The Cyclones are 13-7 overall and host seventh ranked West Virginia Tuesday night. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones will need to handle a variety of presses. Prohm says the Cyclones must limit mistakes and rebound well. The winner will grab sole possession of third in the Big 12 race. Both teams are 5-3 in conference play.



MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and Ricky Rubio made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 111-105 victory in overtime over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Rubio added 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Wiggins forced overtime with a jumper with 10 seconds to play to help the Wolves win for the eighth time in 11 games. Elfrid Payton scored 21 points and Serge Ibaka had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic, who came back from nine points down with five minutes to play to take the lead late in regulation. Evan Fournier scored nine points in 23 minutes in his first game since Jan. 13.



SIOUX FALLS — Former Clear Lake High School football player Bryson Hamilton has been named to the NCAA Division II All-American Team on Monday. The senior defensive end at Augustana University earned honorable mention honors. He’s a two-time all-Northern Sun Conference first-team selection as he finished his senior year with 44 tackles, including a career-high and team-leading 11-and-a-half tackles for loss. He also recorded a career-high seven sacks, finishing one shy of the single season school record.