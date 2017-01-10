Tuesday January 10th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT (Weather permitting)

= AM-1490 KRIB — Clear Lake wrestling at Charles City with Denver-Tripoli — 6:30



= AM-1300 KGLO — Newman basketball vs. Osage — girls 6:15, boys follow



IOWA CITY — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has promoted his son, Brian, to offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Brian Ferentz has been Iowa’s offensive line coach since 2012 and prior to that spent four years on the staff of the New England Patriots. He replaces Greg Davis, who announced his retirement from coaching last week. Ferentz takes over an offense that ranked 111th in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. Ferentz wants to bring more balance to an offense that has been critricized for being predictable. Ferentz knows with the added responsibility comes added scrutiny. Kirk Ferentz says there will not be a complete change in philosophy. It is only the third change in coordinator for the program since Ferentz became the head coach prior to the 1999 season.



NEW HAMPTON — The Clear Lake boys basketball team picked up a 75-68 win on the road at New Hampton in non-conference play last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Zach Lester led the way with 24 points, while Drew Enke added 19 and Thomas Storbeck also had 15. Clear Lake is 5-6 on the season and will host Webster City on Friday night.



NEW HAMPTON — The 7th-ranked in Class 3A Clear Lake girls used a 15-0 run in the middle of the first quarter and never looked back in a 61-30 win over New Hampton, as you heard on KRIB. Jessica Faber had 19 points while Emily Snelling added 14 to lead the Lions, who improve to 10-1 on the season, and will face Webster City on Friday night at home.

— other boys basketball last night

Osage 72, Hampton-Dumont 42

Dunkerton 81, Riceville 54

— other girls basketball

West Fork 50, St. Ansgar 37

Hampton-Dumont 46, Osage 43



— AP Boys Basketball Poll

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (7) 7-1 117 1

2. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (3) 7-1 108 2

3. Sioux City, East (1) 8-0 102 3

4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (2) 7-0 86 4

5. Dubuque, Senior 7-1 74 6

6. Cedar Falls 7-2 54 NR

7. Waukee 7-2 50 10T

8. Valley, West Des Moines 7-3 39 10T

9. Bettendorf 6-2 31 NR

10. Lewis Central 8-1 23 8

Others receiving votes: Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 10. North Scott, Eldridge 7. Des Moines, Hoover 3. Ames 2. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 2. Fort Dodge 2. Mason City 2. Johnston 1.



Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (12) 9-0 128 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 9-0 106 4

3. Pella 7-1 99 2

4. West Delaware, Manchester 9-0 97 3

5. Spirit Lake 8-1 61 6

6. Mount Pleasant 8-1 54 NR

7. Mount Vernon 7-2 43 10

8. Charles City 8-1 38 8

9. Assumption, Davenport 6-3 35 NR

10. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 2-6 11 9

Others receiving votes: Forest City 10. Solon 10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10. Oskaloosa 6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 3. Le Mars 2. Atlantic 1. Knoxville 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1.(T) Western Christian, Hull (5) 7-1 111 1

1.(T) Pella Christian (6) 7-1 111 2

3.(T) Hinton (2) 10-0 76 3

3.(T) Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 8-1 76 6

5. Cascade,Western Dubuque 9-0 73 7

6. South Hamilton, Jewell 9-0 64 9

7. Van Meter 9-0 39 NR

8. Osage 9-0 38 10

9. Camanche 10-1 35 NR

10. Sheldon 10-1 34 NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 19. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 10. Northeast, Goose Lake 8. West Lyon, Inwood 8. Southeast Valley-Gowrie 4. Rock Valley 4. Jesup 2. A-H-S-T, Avoca 2. Sioux Center 1.



Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 10-0 121 2

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (8) 7-0 120 1

3. New London 9-0 79 4

4. Montezuma 9-1 65 7

5. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 8-0 63 5

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 10-0 62 6

7. Grand View Christian 9-1 61 NR

8. Lynnville-Sully 9-1 43 9

9. Murray 9-0 34 NR

10. Boyden-Hull 5-4 20 8

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, Gilbertville 17. West Fork, Sheffield 8. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 7. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 6. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 5. George-Little Rock 2. AGWSR, Ackley 1. Siouxland Community Christian 1.

DES MOINES — Drake is gaining confidence and a team that opened the season 1-10 is now 2-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play heading into Wednesday’s game at home against Indiana State. The Bulldogs have won three straight home games, including an 88-76 win over Evansville in a game that saw them close on an 18-4 run. “We can get better in purpose and in execution on both ends of the floor”, said Drake coach Jeff Rutter. “Each person has more room for growth and that is exciting. It is fun to think about and fun to be part of.” Rutter took over in early December following the sudden resignation of Ray Giacoletti. He says attitude and work ethic has never been an issue even when they were struggling prior to the start of conference play. “These guys are really pulling for one another and they do not care at all who gets the credit”, added Rutter. “Obviously they all want to play but it is really a united group.”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 34 points and 11 rebounds, Ricky Rubio added 13 points and a season-high 15 assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Harrison Barnes scored 30 points for the Mavericks and Dirk Nowitzki had 26, including five 3-pointers. Towns hit 15 of 19 shots from the floor as the Timberwolves shot 56.3 percent. Rubio scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including consecutive baskets during an 8-0 run that gave the Timberwolves some breathing room after Dallas had whittled a 21-point lead to 81-77. He hit three free throws with 2:08 to play to give Minnesota a 97-83 lead.