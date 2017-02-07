Tuesday February 7th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1300 KGLO — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — girls 6:15, boys follow

= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — Clear Lake at Webster City — girls 6:15 , boys follow

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake wrapped up the overall North Central Conference girls basketball championship with a 52-44 win over Hampton-Dumont last night at home, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. After being down 18-11 early in the second quarter, the Lions went on a 14-0 run to put the game away. Sara Faber had 20 points while Jessica Faber added 17 to lead Clear Lake, as the Lions are 17-3 overall and are 12-1 in conference play. Clear Lake travels to Webster City to finish the regular season tonight before opening up Class 3A regional tournament play at home on Saturday night against Dike-New Hartford.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake boys picked up their seventh straight win with a 65-31 win over Hampton-Dumont, a game you also heard on KRIB last night. The Lions led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter but then used a 22-4 run during the second quarter to put the game out of reach. Zach Lester had 15 points, Thomas Storbeck added 10, while Jared Penning added nine points and nine rebounds. Clear Lake is now 12-7 overall and 10-3 in conference play. Clear Lake will travel to overall conference leader Webster City tonight. Both teams have wrapped up their divisional titles and Clear Lake with a win and a Webster City loss against Iowa Falls-Alden on Saturday would tie the Lions and the Lynx for the overall conference championship.

ANKENY — Ankeny Centennial won the battle of defending girls state basketball champions last night as last year’s 5A champs beat last year’s 4A champs Mason City 65-47 in girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO last night. Megan Meyer had 12 to lead the Mohawks. Mason City drops to 9-11 overall and will host Urbandale on Friday night.

ANKENY — In the boys game, Mason City was 1-for-14 from three-point range as the Mohawks fell to Centennial 77-45. Kyle Lang and Zach Hendrickson each had 12 to lead the Mohawks, who drop to 10-8 on the season and will also host Urbandale on Friday night.

— other boys basketball from Monday

Lake Mills 56, Forest City 54

St. Ansgar 68, Nashua-Plainfield 47

Belmond-Klemme 49, Eagle Grove 44

Charles City 70, North Fayette Valley 50

Riceville 61, Clarksville 51

— other girls basketball

Forest City 70, Lake Mills 57

St. Ansgar 47, Nashua-Plainfield 34

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

Eds: 2017 Final Poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (13) 14-1 130 1

2. Waukee 15-3 102 T4

3. Dubuque, Senior 14-3 100 2

4. Sioux City, East 15-2 86 3

5. Valley, West Des Moines 13-4 73 7

6. Dubuque, Hempstead 14-3 48 8

7. Des Moines, Hoover 14-3 37 NR

8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13-4 34 T4

9. Bettendorf 13-4 32 6

10. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 13-4 24 9

Others receiving votes: North Scott, Eldridge 20. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 9. Ames 8. Des Moines, North 6. Lewis Central 4. Davenport, Central 1. Newton 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Waverly-Shell Rock (7) 17-1 124 1

2. West Delaware, Manchester (6) 16-0 121 3

3. Pella 17-2 102 2

4. Mount Pleasant 16-2 95 4

5. Spirit Lake 15-3 65 6

6. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 11-5 49 5

7. Mount Vernon 13-4 39 8

8. Assumption, Davenport 9-8 19 10

9. Le Mars 12-6 18 NR

10. Dallas Center-Grimes 12-5 16 9

Others receiving votes: Webster City 13. Atlantic 10. Boone 9. Forest City 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 8. Glenwood 6. Storm Lake 2. Oskaloosa 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Western Christian, Hull (10) 16-2 126 1

2. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll (3) 17-2 118 2

3. Cascade,Western Dubuque 18-1 89 3

4. Pella Christian 15-4 83 5

5. Garner-Hayfield Ventura 18-1 64 7

6. Camanche 18-2 62 6

7. Osage 18-1 46 8

8. Van Meter 18-1 43 4

9. South Hamilton, Jewell 17-2 23 10

10. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 14-4 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 11. Des Moines Christian 10. West Lyon, Inwood 7. Rock Valley 7. Sioux Center 3. Alta-Aurelia 3. Sheldon 2. West Burlington 1. A-H-S-T, Avoca 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (13) 19-0 130 1

2. Grand View Christian 19-1 106 3

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 17-0 103 2

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 88 4

5. Lynnville-Sully 18-1 74 6

6. Ar-We-Va, Westside 20-0 68 7

7. Siouxland Community Christian 16-2 38 9

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 19-1 36 8

9. New London 16-2 26 5

10. Boyden-Hull 12-7 17 10

Others receiving votes: St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10. Murray 6. West Fork, Sheffield 6. Calamus-Wheatland 3. Montezuma 2. Danville 1. West Hancock, Britt 1.

AMES — Iowa State looks to build off a stunning victory at Kansas when the Cyclones return to Big-12 play on Tuesday night at Texas. At 6-4, the Cyclones are tied for third in the league race with West Virginia. Iowa State coach Steve Prohm credits experience for his team’s play on the road. The Cyclones are 3-2 away from home in conference play. Prohm says while the win at Kansas helped their post season profile there are still plenty of challenges remaining. Prohm says the Cyclones need to focus on building off that win. Texas is 3-7 in the Big-12.

DES MOINES — Drake coach Jeff Rutter says the goal for his Bulldogs is a sixth place or high finish in the Missouri Valley Conference. Drake is currently seventh with a 5-7 record and the Bulldogs’ 79-72 loss at Bradley on Saturday was their third straight. Drake is at home tomorrow night to host Valley co-leader Illinois State. The Redbirds are coming off a 41-point loss at Wichita State.

IOWA CITY — Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The native of Marion, Iowa, averaged 16 points, three assists, 2.5 rebounds, and one steal in the two games in victories over Rutgers and Nebraska. He shot a blistering 69 percent from 3-point range, making nine of his 13 attempts. Bohannon’s 3-point barrage helped him break Iowa’s single-season 3-point field goal record by a freshman. He has made 54 this season, breaking the previous mark of 52 by Matt Gatens in 2009. Bohannon helped engineer Iowa’s offense at Rutgers, posting the Hawkeyes’ first true road victory of the season. Bohannon had a game-best 17 points, making 5-of-7 from long distance, and dished out four assists with no turnovers. In Iowa’s win over Nebraska on Sunday in Iowa City, he tallied a team-best 15 points, making 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and equaled a personal-best five rebounds to go along with two assists and one steal. The Hawkeyes return to action on Wednesday at Minnesota.

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State sophomore guard Bridget Carleton has been named Co-Big 12 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The award is Carleton’s seventh Big 12 weekly honor, as she earned Freshman of the Week five times in 2015-16 and Player of the Week once earlier this season. Carleton averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds on the week as ISU faced two ranked opponents. Carleton had a banner day against the Mountaineers, netting 31 points and grabbing seven boards, tying her career high in points. Carleton shot a blistering 57 percent from the field and 44.4 percent (4-of-9) from long range against the WVU defense. On the week, she extended her streak to 42-straight free throw makes, which ranks 18th all-time in NCAA history as she knocked down 4-of-4 at the free throw line. ISU’s 25-point win over WVU was its largest in series history and the program’s first road win over a ranked opponent since Jan. 25, 2015 when it knocked off then-No. 8 Texas, 58-57. Carleton’s honor marks the sixth Big 12 Player of the Week honor for the Cyclones as Seanna Johnson and Jadda Buckley each have also earned two this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Goran Dragic scored 33 points and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers to lead the Miami Heat to their 11th straight victory, 115-113 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Hassan Whiteside had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat shot 53.6 percent (15 for 28) from 3-point range. Miami made 10 more 3s than Minnesota and held on late after a furious comeback attempt by the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost four straight games. Andrew Wiggins added 27 points, but missed two shots with chances to win the game in the final 8.5 seconds.

LAKE MILLS — Regional duals take place tonight in Class 1A and 2A high school wrestling. Each regional site will host two semi-final matches with the winners wrestling in the regional championship to qualify for next week’s state duals:

== 1A at Lake Mills

Lake Mills vs. St. Ansgar

Central Springs vs. West Hancock

== 2A at New Hampton

New Hampton vs. Osage

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows vs. Algona

== 2A at Denver-Tripoli

Denver-Tripoli vs. Charles City

Crestwood vs. Gilbert