Tuesday February 28th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS AFTERNOON:

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB — 3A girls state quarterfinal, Clear Lake vs. Pocahontas — pre-game 4:35, tipoff 5:00

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls basketball team later this afternoon makes their third trip in four years to the state tournament, with a familiar opponent awaiting them in 2nd-ranked Pocahontas. The Lions come in ranked 8th in the state with a 21-3 record, riding an eight-game winning streak after losing their leading scorer Emily Snelling to a knee injury. Clear Lake coach Bart Smith says this is one of the most resilient groups of girls that he’s worked with and is proud of their efforts to regroup after Snelling’s injury.

Clear Lake will face a Pocahontas team that beat them 63-59 two years ago in the state quarterfinals. Pocahontas features the state’s all-time leading scorer in five-player girls basketball Elle Ruffridge, who has accumulated a career total of 2870 points, averages over 30 points per game this season, and has made 142 three-pointers. You can hear the Clear Lake-Pocahontas Class 3A state quarterfinal game on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB starting with the pre-game at about 4:35 with the tipoff from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines scheduled for 5 o’clock.



— rest of the 3A quarterfinals today

11:45 a.m. – #1 Sioux Center (24-0) vs. #11 PCM (20-4)

1:30 p.m. – #4 Crestwood (22-1) vs. #5 Cherokee (20-3)

3:15 p.m. – #3 Center Point-Urbana (21-3) vs. #7 Davenport Assumption (16-7)

— 1A quarterfinals Monday

#1 Springville 56, #12 Burlington Notre Dame 16

#7 Kingsley-Pierson 65, #6 Bellevue Marquette 61

#2 Turkey Valley 60, #9 Janesville 58

#3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, #8 Sidney 43

— 2A quarterfinals Monday & today

#1 Iowa City Regina 67, #12 Logan-Magnolia 54

#4 Western Christian 58. #5 North Linn 48

#2 Treynor 60, #10 Van Meter 54

10:00 a.m. – #3 Central Decatur (24-0) vs. #8 Cascade (22-2)

— 4A quarterfinals tonight

6:45 p.m. – #2 Nevada (22-1) vs. #8 North Scott (18-5)

8:30 p.m. – #3 Grinnell (19-4) vs. #6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-6)



PARKERSBURG — The Forest City boys basketball team had their season come to an end as they fell to top-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock 71-55 in a Class 3A substate final played in Parkersburg last night. The Go-Hawks jumped out to a 12-4 advantage and led 30-15 at intermission and held off the Indians in the second half. Ryan Theel had 16 points while Sam Snyder added 13 to lead Forest City, as the Indians end their season with a 19-5 record.



AMES, Iowa – A stingy defensive effort led the Iowa State women to a 61-48 win over Oklahoma State Monday night at Hilton Coliseum. The win improved the Cyclones, winners of five-in-a-row, to 18-11 overall on the season, 9-9 in Big 12 play. On her Senior Night, Seanna Johnson led Iowa State with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds. Mason City High alum Jadda Buckley posted 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Iowa State defense was the stars of the night, as they held OSU to a 25.3 percent shooting percentage, including a 1-of-19 effort from 3-point range. Iowa State now heads to the Big 12 tournament starting on Saturday in Oklahoma City, where they’ll face #24 Kansas State in the quarterfinal round.



DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Drake stopped short of handing interim coach Jeff Rutter the job permanently on Monday, saying in a statement that it’ll conduct a nationwide search and that Rutter is “a strong candidate.” Athletic director Sandy Hatfield-Clubb says the Bulldogs are seeking a coach who will develop the program into one that competes for Missouri Valley Conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. Drake has made just one NCAA Tournament since 1971. Rutter took over in December after coach Ray Giacoletti abruptly resigned. The Bulldogs initially got a lift from Rutter, starting Valley play at 5-4, but they’ve since lost nine straight. The Bulldogs (7-23, 5-13) will face Bradley on Thursday in the opening round of the league tournament.



SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds, Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Sacramento Kings 102-88 on Monday night. Ricky Rubio had nine points and 11 assists to help the Timberwolves move within one game of the Kings as both teams try to catch Denver for the eighth spot in the West. Towns and Wiggins were dominant against the Kings, who had beaten the Wolves handily in the first two games between the teams this season. Towns shot 13 of 19 from the floor and sparked a big run in the second quarter when Minnesota took control. Wiggins exploited a size advantage against Sacramento and repeatedly scored inside. Kosta Koufos had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento. The Kings are 1-2 since trading All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans during the All-Star break.



ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Mikael Granlund beat two defenders to find open ice and wrap the winning shot around goalie Jonathan Quick just 12 seconds into overtime, giving the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Granlund’s 20th goal of the season gave goalie Devan Dubnyk his NHL-leading 33rd win and the Wild their 15th comeback victory. They answered all four goals in regulation by the Kings, from Nick Shore, Tanner Pearson, Jake Muzzin and Marian Gaborik. Jason Zucker’s spinning wrist shot midway through the third period tied the game for the Wild, who also had goals from Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Schroeder and Ryan White in his debut. White and Martin Hanzal were acquired in a trade with Arizona the night before.



MASON CITY — Newman senior Skylar Alexander has signed a national letter of intent to play football at Upper Iowa. Alexander rushed for over 1000 yards in each of the last two seasons for the Knights, ending his career with 2635 yards on the ground with 36 touchdowns, including 23 scores his senior season. Alexander is a two-time all-district selection and was a second-team all-state selection this season. Alexander also shined on the defensive side of the football with 61-and-a-half career tackles, seven sacks and 12 solo tackles for loss.