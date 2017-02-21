Tuesday February 21st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

– AM-1300 KGLO — 1A boys district semifinal at Sheffield — Newman vs. St. Ansgar — 6:45

– AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa vs. Indiana — 8:00 tip-off

PARKERSBURG — 5th-ranked North Linn started the game on a 13-0 run and never looked back, downing Rockford 47-18 in the Class 2A girls basketball regional final played in Parkersburg last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Rockford missed its first eight shots before scoring just before the end of the first quarter, with North Linn then extending its lead to 25-4 at halftime. Morgan Theiman finished with seven points to lead Rockford, as the Lady Warriors end their season with a 20-4 record.



MASON CITY — Waterloo East led by as many as 18 points in the first quarter, but Mason City High outscored the Trojans 50-17 over the middle two quarters on their way to an 80-67 win in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal game at the Mohawk Gym last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mohawk coach Nick Trask says he was pleased they were able to come back after the first quarter deficit.

Next up for the Mohawks is a trip to Cedar Rapids Kennedy, a team Trask says will be a tough challenge.

Kyle Lang led Mason City with 24 points, Hunter Dingman finished with 15 points while Dylan Miller had 11. You can hear the Mason City-Cedar Rapids Kennedy substate semifinal on Friday night on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 7 o’clock.

=== 3A District 6 semifinals @ Charles City

Forest City 52, Independence 49

Charles City 60, Crestwood 37

=== 1A District 4 semifinals tonight @ Sheffield

6:30 — Newman (15-7) vs. St. Ansgar (15-7) (KGLO)

8:00 — West Fork (17-5) vs. Lake Mills (14-8)

=== 1A District 3 semifinals tonight @ Britt

6:30 — Garrigan (14-8) vs. Newell-Fonda (9-13)

8:00 — West Hancock (16-6) vs. North Union (12-10)

=== 2A District 3 championship @ Forest City

7:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (21-1) vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (12-11)

=== 2A District 4 championship @ Charles City

7:00 — Osage (21-1) vs. New Hampton (14-8)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Behind 23 points from Monte Morris and 20 from Matt Thomas, Iowa State picked up an 82-80 overtime win against Texas Tech on Monday night. Naz Mitrou-Long added 16 points for Iowa State (18-9, 10-5 Big 12), which was held without a field goal for the final four-plus minutes of overtime. Texas Tech (17-11, 5-10) was led by 17 points from Niem Stevenson and 16 points apiece from Justin Gray and Zach Smith. Donovan Jackson hit two free throws to give Iowa State the lead, 79-78, for good with 1:55 left in overtime. Matt Thomas made two more foul shots and Morris added a third to make it 82-78 with 17 seconds to go. Keenan Evans made a layup seven seconds later to pull Texas Tech within two and the Red Raiders fouled Nick Weiler-Babb, who missed both free throws, with 6.7 second remaining. Smith rebounded the second miss but Texas Tech didn’t get off a shot; Devon Thomas hit a 3, but it came just after the buzzer.



IOWA CITY — Late season fades have become all too common for Iowa and the Hawkeyes hope to halt their current one when they host Indiana. Iowa’s post season hopes have nearly vanished on the heels of a three game losing streak and coach Fran McCaffery hopes his team can finish strong. McCaffery says his young Hawkeyes responded well in practice after Saturday’s home loss to Illinois. The Hoosiers have dropped four straight in an injury plagued season. Iowa is 14-13 overall and 6-8 in the Big Ten.



AMES — A north-central Iowa native is coming back to Iowa to be Iowa State’s new wrestling coach. Kevin Dresser, who built Virginia Tech into an Atlantic Coast Conference wrestling power, was hired on Monday. He grew up in Humboldt and wrestled for the rival University of Iowa. One Iowa State recruit says he’s happy that Dresser has been chosen as the new head coach. Clear Lake three-time state champion Ryan Leisure says he believes Dresser can turn around the Iowa State program. “He’s turned teams into top five teams in the United States. I’m looking forward to him getting Iowa State back on the right track, and I’m excited for the future.”

Dresser succeeds Kevin Jackson, who is stepping down following the end of his eighth season. Dresser agreed to a seven-year deal worth $2.25 million plus incentives, Iowa State said. Virginia Tech said Tony Robie, in his 11th season as associate head coach at the school, will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the season. Dresser was the 2016 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Coach of the Year. He became the Hokies’ wrestling coach 11 years ago. The Hokies went 48-5 in dual meets the past three seasons and placed in the top 10 at the NCAA meet each of the past four years.