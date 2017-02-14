Tuesday February 14th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

– AM-1300 KGLO — Class 1A girls regional quarterfinal — Newman at Turkey Valley — 6:45



– AM-1300 KGLO — Mason City High boys at West Des Moines Valley — joined in progress

— Boys tournament basketball last night

== 2A District 3 quarterfinals at Clarion

Eagle Grove 47, Belmond-Klemme 46

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont 30

District 3 semifinals Thursday night at Garner

6:30 — Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (KRIB)

8:00 — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Eagle Grove

== 2A District 4 quarterfinals

North Fayette Valley 61, Central Springs 25

South Winneshiek 71, Sumner-Fredericksburg 68

District 4 semifinals Thursday night at Osage

6:30 — New Hampton vs. North Fayette Valley

8:00 — Osage vs. South Winneshiek

== 1A District 4 first round at Buffalo Center

North Iowa 64, CAL 49 (North Iowa at West Fork in Thursday’s quarterfinals)



— Girls tournament basketball resumes tonight in Classes 1A and 2A with regional quarterfinal round play:

== 1A Region 3

Newman at #2 Turkey Valley (KGLO at 7:00)

Northwood-Kensett at #11 West Hancock

North Tama at Colo-Nesco

Tripoli at #14 AGWSR

== 2A Region 5

Lake Mills at West Fork

Central Springs at Rockford

Sumner-Fredericksburg at Grundy Center

Waterloo Columbus at #5 North Linn



IOWA CITY — Mason City High alum Makenzie Meyer has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week in women’s basketball, while her teammate Ally Disterhoft has been named as the conference’s Player of the Week. Meyer earns her first Big Ten weekly honor of her career after shooting 70-percent from the field for the week. She set career highs of 14 points and 12 made free throws in Iowa’s overtime win over Michigan State on February 9th. 11 of those made free throws came in the fourth quarter and overtime. Three days later at Ohio State, Meyer topper her career high in points with 16. She’s the first Iowa player to win Freshman of the Week honors since Megan Gustafson won the award last February. Disterhoft earned the conference player of the week honors after averaging 23.5 points and 9.5 rebounds last week.



AMES — Iowa State coach Steve Prohm says Solomon Young will remain in the starting lineup. The six-eight freshman got his first start against Oklahoma and scored eight points in an 80-64 win. Prohm says he made the decision to insert Young into the starting lineup after last week’s loss at Texas. Iowa State returns to action Wednesday at Kansas State



DES MOINES — Two teams heading in opposite directions meet in Missouri Valley Conference play as Drake visits Evansville. After posting a 5-4 record in the first half of conference play the Bulldogs have dropped five straight and they visit an Evansville team that has won three in a row. Drake coach Jeff Rutter says the Bulldogs need to be more committed on the defensive end of the floor. Drake is 7-19 overall.

DRAKE — Drake women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk says the Bulldogs are focused on getting better and not the Missouri Valley Conference standings. The Bulldogs became the first Valley team ever to start 13-0 after Sunday’s 98-46 win over Bradley. With five games remaining the Bulldogs have a two game lead in the standings over second place Northern Iowa. “Nobody is satisfied with where we are at and nobody thinks we have arrived”, said Baranczyk. “But we also want to enjoy what we are doing and there is a fine line there.” Not only is an unbeaten Valley regular season a possibility but at 20-4 overall Drake appears to be a nearly sure bet to get into the NCAA Tournament. “I think we have to continue to talk about getting better because that is the mission we are on.” Drake returns to action Friday at Indiana State. Drake also entered the Top 25 in the Associated Press rankings yesterday at #25, the first time in the rankings for the Bulldogs since December 3, 2001.