Tuesday December 5th Local Sports

== AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High vs. Southeast Polk — girls game 6:15, boys follow

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Juwan Morgan scored 15 points and De’Ron Davis added 13, spurring a decisive 18-0 second-half run Monday night to give Indiana a 77-64 victory over Iowa.

The Hoosiers (5-4, 1-1 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak and gave new coach Archie Miller his first conference win.

Iowa (4-5, 0-2) was led by Brady Ellingson, who scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Jack Nunge had 12 for the Hawkeyes, who have lost three straight.

The difference was defense.

Iowa committed a season-high 18 turnovers and the continual miscues helped fuel both of Indiana’s big runs.

Iowa charged back from a 41-26 halftime deficit with a 13-1 spurt to get within 43-42 early in the second half.

But the Hoosiers never let the Hawkeyes tie the score or take the lead and eventually used more Hawkeyes mistakes to fuel the run that turned a 53-50 lead into a 71-50 rout with 7:15 left.

The Hawkeyes never challenged again.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Freshman Lindell Wigginton poured in a season-high 28 points and Iowa State rallied to beat Northern Illinois 94-80 on Monday night for its fifth straight win.

Senior Donovan Jackson added 24 points with six 3-pointers and Nick Weiler-Babb had 12 points and 11 assists for the Cyclones (5-2), who overcame depth issues to outscore the Huskies 58-42 in the second half.

Iowa State certainly looked rusty after a nine-day layoff, falling behind 38-36 at halftime after letting the Huskies hit 17 of their first 31 shots.

But the Cyclones opened the second half on a 26-11 run, with Wigginton hitting an off-balance 3 to push Iowa State’s lead to 10. Jackson followed with a 3 that made it 62-49.

Eugene German had 28 points for the Huskies (5-4).

CLEAR LAKE — Charles City outscored Clear Lake 47-28 in the middle two quarters to pick up a 75-64 win in non-conference boys basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Lions coach Jeremy Ainley credits Charles City for coming back from an early 17-10 deficit to win it.

Ainley says he’s still trying to learn about his ballclub three games into the season.

Zach Lester led Clear Lake with 30 points with Drew Enke adding 12. Jack Molstead had 24 while Mike Cranshaw and Noah Schlader each had 14 to lead Charles City. Both teams are 2-1 now. Clear Lake hosts Algona in North Central Conference play on Friday night.

— other boys basketball last night

Eagle Grove 66, CAL 22

Iowa Falls-Alden 79, Central Springs 22

— girls basketball last night

Central Springs 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 46

— high school basketball tonight (girl-boy doubleheaders starting at 6:15)

Southeast Polk at Mason City High (AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com)

Nashua-Plainfield at Newman

West Fork at Northwood-Kensett

North Butler at Central Springs

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

Lake Mills at Garrigan

North Union at Forest City

Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove

Osage at St. Ansgar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Marc Gasol scored 21 points, Tyreke Evans added 16 – including two key free throws with 12.7 seconds left – and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped an 11-game skid with a 95-92 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Memphis, which hadn’t won since Nov. 7, had to wait a bit longer after Evans’ free throws. On the ensuing possession, Jimmy Butler’s off-balance, 26-footer over Andrew Harrison bounced off the backboard and grazed the rim, snapping the Grizzlies skid.

Butler led Minnesota with 30 points, his second-straight game with at least 30. Taj Gibson finished with 14 points, while Andrew Wiggins and Jeff Teague added 12 points each.