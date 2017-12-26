Tuesday December 26th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

NEW YORK CITY — The Iowa Hawkeyes arrived in New York City on Sunday as they get ready for Wednesday’s Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium against Boston College. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes will be out to snap a five game losing streak in bowl games.

Like the Hawkeyes the Eagles also finished the regular season 7-5.

You can hear the Pinstripe Bowl tomorrow afternoon starting with the pre-game at 2 o’clock with kickoff slated for 4:15 on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com

MEMPHIS — The Iowa State Cyclones left for Memphis Monday and an appearance in the Liberty Bowl. The Cyclones will play the Memphis Tigers on Saturday after finishing the regular season 7-5.

That’s Iowa State coach Matt Campbell who says practices picked up after final exams.

Campbell says bowl practice allowed a number of young players to get a head start on next season.

Kickoff in Memphis on Saturday is scheduled for 11:30 Iowa time

AMES — Iowa State and its thin roster returns from the holiday break and gets ready for a rugged Big 12 slate. The Cyclones are 9-2 and open the league race on Friday night at home against Kansas State.

That’s Cyclone coach Steve Prohm who says the conference race will be difficult every night.

Prohm says the Cyclones resume practice later today.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jimmy Butler scored 23 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers 121-104 on Monday night for their first-ever Christmas Day victory.

Former Southern California standout Taj Gibson had 23 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have won four straight. Jamal Crawford added 19 points off the bench.

Kyle Kuzma scored 31 points for the Lakers, who have lost three in a row and six of seven. Jordan Clarkson had 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and Julius Randle had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota pulled away when Towns and Crawford combined to score 12 straight points after Randle put Los Angeles up 84-83 with 11:14 to play. The Lakers cut the deficit to 105-99 with 4:30 remaining, but Gibson knocked down consecutive baskets to restore a double-digit lead.