Tuesday December 19th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT

= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Iowa Falls-Alden — girls 6:15, boys follow

= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Southern Utah — pre-game 7:00, tip 8:00

MASON CITY — Free throws in both games helped Mason City High swept a non-conference basketball doubleheader over Cerro Gordo County rival Clear Lake last night at the Mohawk Gymnasium, as you heard both on KGLO and KRIB.

== In the girls game, Mason City outscored Clear Lake 24-11 in the second quarter and coasted to a 74-54 win. Megan Meyer had 20 points, Anna Deets had 14 while Autum Anderson added 13 to lead the Mohawks in the win. The #8/4A Mohawks were 24-34 from the free throw line, as Mason City improves to 5-5 on the season. Clear Lake, who is 3rd ranked in Class 3A, was led by Sara Faber who had 15 and Zoe Fasbender who added 11. The Lions suffered their first loss of the year and now sit at 7-1 on the season.

== In the boys game, Mason City held off Clear Lake for a 70-63 win. Clear Lake scored seven more field goals in the game, but it was the Mohawks’ free throw shooting in the second half that was the difference. Mason City was 23-of-32 from the line for the game, with 14-of-17 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Dylan Miller led Mason City with 24 points, including a 12-of-16 night from the free throw line. Ben Pappas added 14, as the Mohawks improved to 2-6 on the season. Zach Lester led Clear Lake with 36 points as the Lions fall to 4-3.

For both the Mason City girls and boys, they are off for the holiday and will host Fort Dodge on January 2nd. Both Clear Lake teams turn right around and hit the road to Iowa Falls-Alden tonight for a North Central Conference doubleheader that you’ll hear on KRIB starting at 6:05.

— other boys basketball

Hampton-Dumont 49, Grundy Center 47 (HD-win ends 28-game losing streak dating back to the 2015-16 season)

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll

By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Iowa City, West (12) 5-0 120 1

2. Des Moines, North 5-1 98 4

3. Dubuque, Senior 4-0 93 6

4. Waukee 5-1 84 5

5. Johnston 5-1 79 T2

6. Linn-Mar, Marion 4-1 50 10

7. Sioux City, East 4-1 48 T2

8. Des Moines, Hoover 5-1 39 8

9. North Scott, Eldridge 5-1 29 NR

10. Dubuque, Hempstead 4-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Pleasant Valley 15. Davenport, North 11. Cedar Falls 10. Newton (1) 10. Epworth, Western Dubuque 6. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 2. Valley, West Des Moines 2. Muscatine 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Norwalk (6) 7-0 118 2

2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5) 4-1 109 1

3. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City (1) 4-0 104 4

4. Glenwood (1) 6-0 99 3

5. Oskaloosa 8-0 87 5

6. Harlan 5-0 58 7

7. Mount Pleasant 4-2 35 9

8. Spirit Lake 4-1 34 8

9. Le Mars 5-1 24 NR

10. Pella 5-1 23 6

Others receiving votes: Webster City 8. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Wahlert, Dubuque 4. Charles City 4. Washington 2.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Sioux Center (7) 6-0 123 1

2. Western Christian, Hull (5) 4-0 118 3

3. Van Meter (1) 6-0 95 2

4. Aplington-Parkersburg 6-0 72 5

5. Sheldon 6-1 71 4

6. South Hamilton, Jewell 8-0 65 6

7. Cascade,Western Dubuque 7-0 41 8

8. Unity Christian, Orange City 6-1 37 7

9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 4-1 18 T9

10. Regina, Iowa City 5-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Dike-New Hartford 13. Forest City 12. Treynor 9. Des Moines Christian 7. East Marshall, Le Grand 6. Northeast, Goose Lake 4. West Lyon, Inwood 4. Wapello 3. PCM, Monroe 2. Central Lee, Donnellson 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (8) 7-0 124 1

2. Grand View Christian (5) 7-0 118 2

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 7-0 104 3

4. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 6-0 66 6

5. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 4-2 63 4

6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 50 T7

7. George-Little Rock 5-2 45 5

8. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 5-0 41 NR

9. Lynnville-Sully 6-1 17 NR

10. New London 6-1 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Algona 11. Ankeny Christian Academy 11. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 9. Bedford 8. Edgewood-Colesburg 7. South O’Brien, Paullina 7. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 5. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 4. Madrid 4. Alburnett 4. Dunkerton 3. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 1.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jimmy Butler powered through a recent bout of back spasms to score 37 points, sinking two free throws that gave the Minnesota Timberwolves the lead with 2.5 seconds left in a 108-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Jamal Crawford pitched in a season-high 23 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter to spur a rally from 10 points down with 7 1/2 minutes remaining. The Wolves completed their third comeback win this season from a double-digit deficit.

C.J. McCollum scored 20 points for the Blazers, whose three-game winning streak ended when Damian Lillard’s 3-point heave at the buzzer fell short.

The Wolves wrapped up their five-game homestand with a 3-2 record.

IOWA CITY — Bowl practice is heating up at Iowa where the Hawkeyes are getting ready to play Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl in Yankee Stadium. Both teams are 7-5. Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

With the semester over Ferentz says the focus is now on the game.

Ferentz says it will be a game matching similar teams.

The Pinstripe Bowl takes place next Wednesday December 27th. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 2 o’clock with the kickoff slated for 4:15 PM.

BLAINE, MINNESOTA — The North Iowa Bulls tallied two goals in the first period, and that was enough to hold off Yellowstone 2-1 on Monday in their second game of the NA3HL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota. Jared Blackowiak scored at the 3:19 mark into the first period with Josh Arnold scoring what would go down as the game-winner at the 16:16 mark. North Iowa plays their final game at the Showcase this afternoon against the Texas Brahams.