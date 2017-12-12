Tuesday December 12th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TONIGHT:

= AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Newman vs. Rockford — girls 6:15, boys follow

= AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows — girls 6:15, boys follow

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior linebacker Josey Jewell and junior defensive back Josh Jackson have been named to the Associated Press All-America team on Monday.

This is the fourth straight year Iowa has had an Associated Press All-American, (Desmond King, 2015-16; Austin Blythe, 2015; Brandon Scherff, 2014) and third time in four years that player was named to the first team.

Jewell, a native of Decorah, Iowa, was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and SB Nation and was recipient of the Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jack Lambert Award. Jewell earned first-team all-conference honors by Big Ten coach and media and Associated Press. He leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in tackles (125 total, 11.4 per game). Jewell is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. In addition, he was a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Butkus Awards.

Jackson, a native of Corinth, Texas, is tied as the national leader with seven interceptions and earned all-conference recognition for the first time and was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and SB Nation. He leads the nation with 25 passes defended and is tied for second in interception return touchdowns (two), and pass break-ups (18). He ranks third in interception return yards (163). Jackson’s seven interceptions rank fourth best for a single season at Iowa, just one from tying Iowa’s single-season record (Desmond King, 2015; Lou King, 1981; Nile Kinnick, 1939).

Jackson tied Iowa’s school record with two interception returns for touchdowns (B.J. Lowery, 2013) at Wisconsin, covering 43 and 52 yards. The previous week, Jackson tied Iowa’s school record with three interceptions in Iowa’s 55-24 win over No. 3 Ohio State. Jackson also had a forced fumble at Wisconsin, and a blocked field goal in a win over North Texas. He has started all 12 games this season and recorded 47 tackles. Jackson is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior linebacker/quarterback Joel Lanning was named First-Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The FWAA All-America team is one of the oldest and most prestigious All-America compilations. Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been part of the NCAA consensus All-America collections.

A true three-way player, Lanning has had a remarkable senior season leading the Cyclones into the national rankings for the first time since 2005 and their first bowl berth in five years with his uncanny versatility.

Lanning currently ranks 31st nationally in tackles per game (9.2), registering a team-high four double-digit tackle performances, including a career-high 20 stops vs. Texas. His 20 tackles vs. the Longhorns ranks ninth in school history and ties for fifth among FBS players this season.

Lanning also leads the team in sacks (5.0), ranks second in TFL (10.0) and has a fumble recovery and interception on the season.

Lanning also played a huge role on offense in spot duty at quarterback, registering 934 snaps (765 on defense, 124 on special teams, 45 on offense) on the season.

The Ankeny, Iowa native is the first FBS player in 11 years to record a sack, interception, fumble recovery, rushing touchdown and passing touchdown in a season since Eric Weddle (Utah) did it in 2006.

IOWA CITY — Iowa may be having trouble selling tickets to the Pinstripe Bowl but senior running back Akrum Wadley needs as many as he can get his hands on. The native of Newark, New Jersey, will be heading home when the Hawkeyes play Boston College in Yankee Stadium.

Wadley knew as bowl selection day approached that the Pinstripe was a possibility.

The Pinstripe Bowl is Wednesday December 27th, and you can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jordan Murphy posted his 12th straight double-double to start the season with 24 points and 18 rebounds, and Minnesota held off Drake 68-67 on Monday night.

Amir Coffey added 16 points – all in the second half – and Nate Mason scored 12 for Minnesota (9-3).

Ore Arogundade led the Bulldogs (5-5) with 15 points, while Graham Woodward added 15 and De’Antae McMurray 12.

Drake scored five points in the final six seconds, but the rally fell just short.

AMES, Iowa (AP) – Lindell Wigginton has become a key player for Iowa State. Wigginton averaged 22.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his last four games, and he was just named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week. The Cyclones have won seven straight games heading into Saturday’s game against Northern Iowa.

AMES — The Iowa State women’s basketball program is mourning the loss of former Cyclone standout Monica Huelman Zaruba. Zaruba lived in Cedar Rapids and died Sunday after a short illness. Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.

She led Iowa State to an appearance in the Elite Eight in 1999 after stunning upset over top seeded UConn in the NCAA Tournament.

Iowa Boys Basketball Prep Poll By The Associated Press

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, win-loss records, and total points.

Class 4A Record Pts

1. Iowa City, West (7) 3-0 70

2. Johnston 4-0 58

(tie)Sioux City, East 3-0 58

4. Des Moines, North 3-1 41

5. Waukee 3-1 40

6. Dubuque, Senior 2-0 35

7. Pleasant Valley 3-0 24

8. Des Moines, Hoover 4-1 16

9. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 2-0 15

(tie) Linn-Mar, Marion 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: Davenport, North 4. Cedar Falls 3. Dubuque, Hempstead 3. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3.

Class 3A Record Pts

1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (7) 3-0 70

2. Norwalk 5-0 58

3. Glenwood 4-0 50

4. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 2-0 47

5. Oskaloosa 5-0 39

6. Pella 4-0 33

7. Harlan 3-0 31

8. Spirit Lake 3-1 18

9. Mount Pleasant 3-2 15

10. Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 7

Others receiving votes: Storm Lake 6. Webster City 3. Wahlert, Dubuque 3. Le Mars 3. Charles City 2.

Class 2A Record Pts

1. Sioux Center (2) 4-0 64

2. Van Meter (1) 4-0 61

3. Western Christian, Hull (3) 1-0 53

4. Sheldon 4-1 35

5. Aplington-Parkersburg 4-0 26

6. South Hamilton, Jewell 5-0 25

7. Unity Christian, Orange City 4-1 23

8. Cascade,Western Dubuque (1) 5-0 20

9. Dike-New Hartford 4-0 19

(tie) Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 3-1 19

Others receiving votes: Forest City 13. East Marshall, Le Grand 9. West Lyon, Inwood 5. Waukon 5. Des Moines Christian 3. Northeast, Goose Lake 2. PCM, Monroe 2. Treynor 1.

Class 1A Record Pts

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (4) 5-0 66

2. Grand View Christian (3) 5-0 62

3. St. Mary’s, Remsen 4-0 57

4. St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3-1 48

5. George-Little Rock 4-1 33

6. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 4-0 19

7. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 4-1 17

(tie)Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3-0 17

9. Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 2-0 11

10. New London 5-0 10

(tie)Ankeny Christian Academy 5-0 10

Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 8. Bedford 7. Kingsley-Pierson 7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville 7. Madrid 3. South O’Brien, Paullina 1. Rockford 1. Graettinger-Terril-Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.

— high school boys basketball last night

Nashua-Plainfield 52, St. Ansgar 45

Lake Mills 72, Central Springs 23

— high school girls basketball last night

Central Springs 52, Lake Mills 38

St. Ansgar 64, Nashua-Plainfield 32