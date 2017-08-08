Tuesday August 8th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Nine local baseball players have been selected to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-State teams, with two players from Newman being selected to the All-State “Super Team”.

== Newman seniors Peyton Scott and Ben Fitzgerald received the honors. Fitzgerald was named as a utility player to the Super Team as well as the captain of the Class 1A team after hitting .524, slugging .935, hitting six homers and accumulating a state-best in all classes 71 runs batted in. Scott was named as an outfielder after finishing the year hitting .422 with six homers and 36 runs batted in. Two other Newman teammates made the Class 1A All-State first team with junior Caden Kratz being named as a pitcher and sophomore Evan Paulus receiving recognition as a third baseman. West Fork’s Clay Emhoff also was a Class 1A first-team all-stater as a catcher. Jared Mayer of St. Ansgar was named as a pitcher on the Class 1A second team.

== Two Mason City High seniors made the Class 4A All-State first team. Hunter Dingman was named as a first baseman after hitting .417 with seven homers and 33 RBI, while Dylan Voves made the first team as an outfielder. He hit .425 with 22 RBI and was 30-of-33 in stolen base attempts.

== Colton Shipman of Forest City was named as a utility player on the Class 2A all-state second team.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eddie Rosario doubled home the tying run in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a balk as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Monday.

After Eduardo Escobar drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, Rosario hit a smash to right field that fooled Domingo Santana, who took two steps in before watching the ball sail over his head. Escobar scored to tie the game at 4.

Rosario was still at third with two out when the Brewers employed a dramatic shift on left-handed hitting Jason Castro. With no fielder near third base to hold him on, Rosario danced halfway down the baseline, causing reliever Oliver Drake (3-4) to step off the rubber and look Rosario back.

When Drake stepped back on the rubber, Rosario made another break for home. This time Drake flinched and plate umpire Bill Welke called a balk, sending Rosario home.

Reliever Buddy Boshers (1-0) retired one batter in the seventh to earn the victory in relief of starter Ervin Santana.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor tells The Associated Press he is ready to give Andrew Wiggins a max contract extension on his rookie deal worth close to $150 million.

Taylor says he first wants a face-to-face meeting with Wiggins to hear from the former No. 1 overall pick that he is ready to commit to the organization and take his game to another level.

Taylor spoke with Wiggins briefly when the two attended assistant coach Ryan Saunders’ wedding in July. The owner has always preferred to close deals with handshakes and frank conversations.

Wiggins’ scoring numbers have improved in each of his first three seasons. He averaged 23.6 points per game and shot 35.6 percent from 3-point range last season.

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) – The Minnesota Vikings have activated running back Latavius Murray from the physically unable to perform list.

The move on Monday cleared him to join the team on the field for the first time since signing as a free agent in March. Murray missed all of the offseason practices and the first 10 days of training camp while rehabbing his surgically repaired right ankle.

Coach Mike Zimmer made it clear last week that it was important for Murray to start getting some work in during camp so he didn’t fall too far behind. He figures to share the workload in the Vikings’ backfield with rookie Dalvin Cook and veteran Jerrick McKinnon.

The Vikings open the preseason on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills.

AMES — Jacob Park hopes to complete a rarity at Iowa State: Start and finish the season as the Cyclones’ starting quarterback. The native of Charleston, South Carolina, began last season as the back up to Joel Lanning before taking over as the starting signal caller the final five games. He finished 2016 with nearly 1800 yards of passing and 12 touchdowns and says the experience has helped his confidence.

The redshirt junior began his college career at Georgia and feels much more comfortable in his second year with the Iowa State program.

Park says his expectations for this season are much higher.

Park will have plenty of weapons at his disposal with experience at running back and receiver.

The Cyclones open September second against Northern Iowa.

WEBSTER CITY — Football practice for Iowa high schools is underway and one long-time coach will miss being a part of the sidelines this year. Dick Tighe of Webster City retired after 63 years of coaching last fall. The 86 year old Tighe has come out with a new book that chronicles his years of coaching in Iowa.

Tighe was inducted into the Iowa Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 1978. He has well over 400 wins to his record. Tighe began coaching in Canada and also made stops at Carroll Kuemper, Webster City, Iowa Falls and Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

This fall Tighe plans to be a fan in the stands as he will be watching the Webster City and Fort Dodge football teams plus watching the Spencer Tigers football team coached by his son Jim. Dick Tighe will have an autograph session at the Kendall Young Library in Webster City on Thursday, August 17 at 6:30 p.m. The book is entitled “Coach Tighe: 63 Years of Coaching High School Football”. The book will be on sale later this month on Amazon.