Tuesday August 1st Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The first-place Washington Nationals have added another late-inning reliever by acquiring right-hander Brandon Kintzler from the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota gets 24-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Watson and $500,000 in international bonus pool allocation in the deal. The teams announced the trade just after Monday’s deadline to make trades without waivers.

Kintzler was 28 of 32 in save opportunities this season. He’s expected to join former Oakland relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle in the back of the Nationals’ bullpen.

The 32-year-old Kintzler has a 2.48 ERA, 27 strikeouts and 11 walks this season. He’s set to be a free agent after this season.

Washington’s 5.07 bullpen ERA is worst in the NL.

Watson has a 4.43 ERA in 14 relief appearances at Class A this season.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz has never cared for preseason predictions and this season is no different. With a number of question marks on offense coming off last year’s 8-5 record most predictions have the Hawkeyes head for a fourth place finish in the Big Ten West.

Ferentz does not know how successful the Hawkeyes will be but he likes the traits he has been seeing.

Ferentz likes the attitude and work ethic of his team.

Iowa opens the season on September 2nd when they host Wyoming.