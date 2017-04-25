Tuesday April 25th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Brian Dozier hit a bases-clearing double and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas 3-2 on Monday night, ending the Rangers’ AL-best four-game winning streak.

Dozier’s two-out double in the fifth came after Martin Perez (1-3) walked the bases loaded, giving free passes to the three of the bottom four batters in the Twins lineup. Dozier had only three RBIs his first 17 games this season.

Those were the only walks and runs allowed by Perez in his six innings.

Phil Hughes (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits over six innings. The right-hander, who has won all three of his road starts this season, struck out two and walked one.

Brandon Kintzler worked the ninth for his fifth save in as many chances. The right-hander hasn’t allowed a run in his 9 1-3 innings over nine appearances.

The Rangers (9-11), the AL West champion the past two seasons, missed a chance to reach .500 for the first time this year. They were coming off a four-game series sweep against Kansas City.



NEW YORK (AP) – Minnesota’s Miguel Sano has been suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball for what the sport termed “aggressive actions” that caused benches to clear during a game against Detroit last weekend.

Detroit’s JaCoby Jones was hit in the face by a pitch from Justin Haley in the third inning of the Tigers’ 5-4 victory Saturday. Two innings later, Detroit’s Matthew Boyd threw behind Sano, who pointed his bat toward Boyd and yelled out at the mound. Tigers catcher James McCann intervened and appeared to put his mitt in the face of Sano, who reacted immediately with a right hand to McCann’s mask.

Joe Torre, MLB’s chief baseball officer, announced Sano’s suspension Monday. The players’ association appealed, allowing Sano to continue playing until the appeal is heard and decided.

Boyd was fined after MLB concluded he intentionally threw a pitch at Sano.



IOWA CITY — It is a race against time for the Iowa offense as the Hawkeyes look to improve a passing game that ranked near the bottom in the country last season. The Hawks did not settle on a starting quarterback during spring drills and a lack of depth at receiver had offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz looking at a variety of formations. The Hawkeyes are looking to bost a passing attack that ranked 117th out of 128 teams in the FBS. With several new coaches on offense the work will continue throughout the summer. Iowa opens the season at home against Wyoming on September 2.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jake Long, the first overall pick in the 2008 draft and a four-time Pro Bowl left tackle for the Miami Dolphins, has decided to retire after a torn Achilles tendon ended his ninth NFL season early with the Minnesota Vikings.

Long announced Monday on his Twitter account that a lack of progress on his latest rehabilitation has outweighed his desire to continue playing. He appeared in four games with the Vikings last year before getting hurt.

Long performed as advertised for the Dolphins after a standout college career at Michigan, but he was ultimately waylaid by serious injuries. Long tore his ACL in both 2013 and 2014 with the St. Louis Rams, and he played sparingly for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

MASON CITY — Cedar Falls took the team title at the Mohawk Relays boys track meet at Mason City High School on Monday evening. The Tigers had 139 points, Waterloo West was second with 120, followed by Waverly-Shell Rock with 103, Fort Dodge with 79, Mason City finishing fifth with 77 points, with Dike-New Hartford having 55 and Waterloo East having two points. Thomas Rowe picked up wins in the 800 and 1600 meters to lead the Mohawks. Mason City received second-place finishes from Kyle Younker in the 400, as well as in the 4×100, 4×800 and sprint medley relay squads.

DES MOINES — Records could be in jeopardy later tonight when the Drake Relays begin with the Grand Blue Mile on the streets of downtown Des Moines. Clayton Murphy headlines the men’s field after winning bronze in the 800 at the Rio Olympics.

“He will face the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the 1500 meters Leo Manzano, the defending champion Chad Noell and more than 15 competitors who have run under four minutes for the mile”, said Drake Relays Director Blake Boldon. “It will likely be our deepest field in the history of the Grand Blue Mile.”

Shannon Rowbury is the American record holder in the 1500 and 5,000 meters and is one of top competitors in the women’s race.

The Grand Blue Mile also serves as the one mile road race national championship for USA Track and Field.

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Wal Khat has qualified for the Drake Relays. The sophomore will run in the University/College unseeded 800 on Thursday evening. He qualified with his performance at the NJCAA national indoor meet. Khat will become the first male individual to run at the Drake Relays for NIACC. The Drake Relays prior to 2013 did not allow two-years schools to compete.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake broke a three-game losing streak with a 5-0 win over Humboldt in girls soccer last night. Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld each had two goals, Mallory Leisure added the other goal, while Ana Starbeck had eight saves to pick up the shutout. Clear Lake will play in a tournament at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Saturday.



IOWA FALLS — Kailah Thompson scored the final goal in a penalty kick shootout to give Mason City a 1-0 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday. Kayla Till picked up 18 saves in goal to pick up the win. Katie Cooling and Halle Espinosa also scored in the shootout for the Mohawks.



AMES — The Mason City High girls golf team finished second at the Turk Bowman Invitational at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames on Monday. Waukee won the tournament with a 362, with the Mohawks firing a 395. Sydney Eaton shot a 90 to pace the Mohawks and finish fourth overall. Thea Lunning placed in the top ten as well, shooting a 93 and finishing sixth.



— other girls golf (medalist)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 213, Osage 219, Clarksville 221, North Butler 271 (NP-Haley Hillesheim 48)

@ St. Ansgar — Northwood-Kensett 220, St. Ansgar 237, Central Springs 244 (STA-Lauryn Low 51)

@ North Union — GHV 203, North Union 266, Belmond-Klemme 270 (GHV-Bailee Frayne 42)



— boys golf

@ Nashua — Osage 168, North Butler 185, Nashua-Plainfield 195, Clarksville 225 (O-Drew Olson 38)

@ St. Ansgar — Central Springs 185, St. Ansgar 191, Northwood-Kensett 256, Riceville no team score (CS-Austin Dillavou 40)

@ North Union — North Union 165, GHV 173, Belmond-Klemme no team score (NU-Parker Oleson 36)