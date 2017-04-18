Tuesday April 18th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Danny Salazar finished six innings strong after a shaky start, Michael Brantley homered and drove in two runs and the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Monday night.

Salazar (1-1) struck out seven and retired 15 of his last 18 batters after allowing five hits and one walk over a seven-batter stretch spanning the first two innings. Brantley’s groundout tied it in the third, and Edwin Encarnacion’s single gave the reigning AL champions the lead on their way to only their third win in 10 games.

Then Brantley took Kyle Gibson (0-2) deep in the fifth inning, raising his career average in 13 at-bats against the Twins right-hander to .385 with four RBIs.

Cody Allen loaded the bases in the ninth, but he completed his third save by getting Joe Mauer to fly out to center field.



ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC baseball team completed their weekend conference series sweep of Iowa Lakes on Monday. In the opener, Brandon Michie was 3-for-3 with a homer and four runs batted in to give the Trojans a 10-4 win. Spencer Chirpich picked up the win, going six innings, striking out five. NIACC used a five-run seventh in the nightcap on their way to an 8-2 victory. Cam Shannon was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in. NIACC is now 26-14 overall and 10-6 in conference play. They’ll travel to Dakota County for a doubleheader later today.



CRESTON — The NIACC softball team dropped a doubleheader at Southwestern yesterday. Southwestern scored 11 of their 13 runs across the final three innings in a 13-8 win. NIACC took the lead in the nightcap 8-5 after three innings, but Southwestern scored seven in the fourth and held off the Lady Trojans 16-12. NIACC drops to 10-30 overall and 1-21 in the conference. The Lady Trojans host Ellsworth on Wednesday afternoon in a doubleheader that starts at 2 o’clock.



MASON CITY — The NIACC Invitational Golf Tournament was held at the Mason City Country Club on Monday. On the women’s side, DMACC won the team title with a 337, NIACC was second with a 383, while Southwestern was third with a 395. NIACC freshman Courtney Tusler was fourth with an 87, eight shots back of medalist Kortny Orr of DMACC. On the men’s side, NIACC finished fourth as a team with a 322. Iowa Lakes won the team title with a 297, with DMACC finishing second with a 302. NIACC’s “B team” was fifth with a 323. Sophomore Joe Nordquist led the Trojans with a 77. Jordan Henry of Iowa Lakes was the meet medalist with a 70.



SPENCER —The Clear Lake boys golf team finished second at the Spencer Invitational on Monday. The Lions had a 311, with conference rival Webster City finishing with a 309 to take the team title. Kyle Calaguas had a 75 to lead the Lions.



— boys golf (medalist)

@ Osage — Osage 160, North Butler 190, Northwood-Kensett 248 (O-Drew Olson 34)

@ St. Ansgar — St. Ansgar 168, Rockford 171, Nashua-Plainfield 203 (STA-Garrett Koster 38)

@ Lake Mills — GHV 172, Forest City 174, Lake Mills 207 (GHV-Matthew Heineman 38)



DES MOINES — Mason City High’s Sydney Eaton fired a 67 to win the Lamson Invitational at Willow Creek Golf Course in Des Moines on Monday. Mason City finished fourth in the 16-team field with a 338. Thea Lunning carded an 81 and finished fifth for the Mohawks.



— girls golf (medalist)

@ Osage — Northwood-Kensett 216, Osage 218, North Butler no team score (O-Macy Ott 48)

@ St. Ansgar — Rockford 221, Nashua-Plainfield 234, St. Ansgar 241 (NP-Nicole Harrington 50)

@ Lake Mills — GHV 192, Forest City 229, Lake Mills 238 (GHV-Bailee Frayne 41)



HUMBOLDT — Kiki O’Neill scored five goals to lead Mason City over Humboldt 6-0 in girls soccer last night in Humboldt. Katie Cooling had the other goal for Mason City, while Kayla Till made nine saves in goal to pick up the shutout. Mason City is 4-1 on the season and will host Ames today.

— tennis

Clear Lake boys 9, Webster City 0

Mason City High girls 9, Waterloo East 0



IOWA CITY — Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland is offering his group a clean slate this spring. Copeland joined the Iowa staff after a stint at Northern Illinois and takes over a position group that has been considered a major weakness for the Hawkeyes.

Top receiver Matt Vandeberg is out after reinjuring his foot and Jerminic Smith is not taking part in spring ball to focus on academics. Though low on numbers and experience Copeland believes the receivers will play a big part in an improved passing game next season.

Iowa’s numbers look as though they will provide an opportunity for incoming freshmen to make an immediate impact but Copeland says that will depend on the player.

Copeland says his focus is on improvement.

Iowa’s spring game is Friday night.