  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Trump’s putdown of wind energy whips up a backlash in Iowa

June 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – President Trump’s put down of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which has been a national leader in wind generation.

Trump was talking up his support for coal during his speech in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday when he said: “I don’t want to just hope the wind blows to light up your homes and your factories.” He added “as the birds fall to the ground,” a reference to birds killed by turbines.

The remark didn’t go over well across Iowa, where the rapid growth of the state’s wind energy industry has been a bipartisan success story.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andy McGuire called it an “attack on Iowa’s economy.” Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley reiterated his vow to oppose any Trump efforts to pass anti-wind policies.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company