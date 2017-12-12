Trump’s pick for US highway chief from Iowa withdraws from process

Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – President Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Highway Administration has withdrawn from consideration for the post, a surprising development given his widespread support and qualifications.

A U.S. Department of Transportation spokesperson said Monday that Paul Trombino III was stepping away from the federal appointment for family reasons. Trombino told colleagues in an email Friday that he had decided to stay in Iowa to take care of his ailing father, whose condition has recently deteriorated.

Trump announced Trombino’s nomination in September, and he received bipartisan support. The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee endorsed Trombino in October, with members calling the 51-year-old a talented administrator who would help rebuild the nation’s highways. He had been awaiting a vote from the full chamber to lead the agency.