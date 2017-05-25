  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Trump in Cedar Rapids next week

May 25, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Donald Trump has scheduled a visit to Iowa – his first as president of the United States.

His campaign website says a rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. June 1 at the Cedar Rapids Convention Complex. People are invited to register for up to two tickets each.

Trump’s last visit to Iowa occurred in Des Moines during his “Thank You” tour as president-elect in December. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in November.

