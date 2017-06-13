  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Trump campaign reschedules Iowa visit to June 21

June 13, 2017   Bob Fisher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – President Donald Trump’s first visit to Iowa since taking office has been rescheduled for June 21.

His campaign website says his appearance at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Trump had been scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids on June 1. But a May 27 news release said the trip was postponed “due to an unforeseen change” in his schedule.

Trump’s last appearance in Iowa occurred in Des Moines during his “Thank You” tour as president-elect in December. Trump won Iowa’s six electoral votes in November.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company