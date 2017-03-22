Trump budget proposes cutting Essential Air Service program, would impact MCW

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The manager of the Mason City Municipal Airport says President Trump’s proposal to eliminate the Essential Air Service program would have a big impact on the airport. Pam Osgood says while Trump has cut it from his proposed budget, the elimination of EAS funding has been unsuccessfully threatened in the past. She says there’s been discussion of eliminating the program since 1982. “We just all need to keep in mind that the presidential budgets are policy recommendations and Congress has to ultimately be the one that decides on what the budget is going to be.” Osgood says the impact of losing the EAS program would be a big blow to smaller communities who are trying to continue to provide commercial service. She says if something like that would occur, economic development efforts in smaller communities would be at risk and it would put a burden on travelers trying to utilize their local airport to save time and money. “If the program went away, of course they’d have to travel farther away to be able to make their travel plans and get to the destinations where they want to go.” Osgood says half of the commercial airports in Iowa are part of the EAS program and losing it would have a great impact on the state. She says four out of the eight commercial air service airports in Iowa are part of the EAS program. “So that demonstrates the need to keep this program in place for Iowa, along with all the other states that have EAS subsidies in their communities as well.” Osgood encourages people to contact their congressmen to voice their opinion on the EAS program. She says if the citizens of Mason City and other communities want to continue to have air service that they need to reach out to their representatives and tell them how important it is to the community. Commercial carrier Air Choice One serves the airports in Mason City, Fort Dodge and Burlington through the use of the federal subsidies in the Essential Air Service program.