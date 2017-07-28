  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Troubled Iowa trucking firm faces scrutiny after Texas deaths

July 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa trucking company linked to a recent deadly human smuggling case in Texas had long promoted itself as a family firm whose hard-working drivers helped keep the U.S. economy running.

But according to public records and interviews with former drivers, Pyle Transportation was a cutthroat business that flouted laws, yet managed to stay afloat despite financial troubles and tangles with the government.

One of the company’s contract drivers was charged Monday in the deaths of 10 immigrants found in a sweltering Pyle trailer in San Antonio. The firm says it knew nothing about the human smuggling operation.

Federal regulators have launched an investigation into the company’s safety record.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

