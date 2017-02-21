Trial set for Mason City woman accused of courthouse assault

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial date has been set for a Mason City woman who allegedly assaulted a woman outside the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. 50-year-old Misti Thoe is accused of waiting outside for a woman to exit the building in the late morning hours of January 19th and allegedly smashing her head into a concrete corner of the building. The complaint says four people witnessed the assault and it was captured on courthouse security cameras. Thoe was charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Thoe filed a written not guilty plea last week, with her trial scheduled to start on April 18th.