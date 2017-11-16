Trial set for Chickasaw County father in death of maggot-infested baby

Bob Fisher

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) – Trial has been set for next year for the father of a 4-month-old baby whose maggot-infested body was found in a swing in his family’s Alta Vista home.

The trial for 28-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn has been scheduled for Jan. 3 in Chickasaw County.

Koehn and 20-year-old Cheyanne Renae Harris, both of Alta Vista, have each pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and first-degree murder charges in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple’s apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn’t had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.