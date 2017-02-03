Trial set for Charles City man accused of harboring runaway

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date has been set for a Charles City man who has pleaded not guilty to harboring a runaway child. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested on December 10th after Charles City police received a call from the Pickerington Ohio Police Department about a 14-year-old girl that had been taken and was listed as a missing runaway. Police later located both in the 500 block of Clinton Street. Lynch pleaded not guilty to the charge on December 30th, with his trial being set for February 16th. Harboring a runaway is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by up to a two year prison term. Lynch was also arrested back on January 13th on a charge of child stealing, but online court records show that Floyd County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss that charge, which was granted by the court late last week.