Trial of two accused of abducting Buffalo Center child delayed again

Bob Fisher

BUFFALO CENTER — The trials of two people accused of child abduction in Buffalo Center have been delayed again. 30-year-old Daniel Smith and 29-year-old Ashley Machain are accused of abducting Machain’s biological children back on November 24th from a house in Buffalo Center. The children were recovered the next day in Fort Dodge. Machain and Smith were both charged with second-degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault while participating in a felony. Smith was also charged with driving while barred. Their trial was scheduled to start on May 3rd, but online court records show a continuance was granted on Tuesday during a pre-trial conference, with the trial now scheduled to start on June 14th. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony which would carry a five year prison term. Child endangerment is an aggravated misdemeanor which could result in two years in prison if convicted.