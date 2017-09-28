Trial of Mason City man accused of severely injuring infant delayed

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial of a Mason City man accused of severely injuring a five-month-old child has been delayed.

27-year-old Jeremy Rose was arrested on June 29th and charged with child endangerment resulting in serious injury after police say he caused a serious brain injury in his five-month-old baby. Officers and medics were called to a house in the 2500 block of South Jefferson Avenue the night of June 22nd for a report of an infant having difficulty breathing. The Mason City Police Department says doctors reported the baby’s injuries indicate abuse.

Rose’s trial was scheduled to start this week, but online court records show that a continuance was recently granted, with the trial now scheduled to start on October 31st. If convicted, he could face up to ten years in prison.