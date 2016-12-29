Trial information filed in case of Charles City man accused of harboring runaway

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Formal trial information has been filed and the arraignment hearing has been set for a Charles City man who was arrested earlier this month after being accused of harboring a runaway. The Charles City Police Department says on December 10th, they received a call from the Pickerington Ohio Police Department about a 14-year-old girl that had been taken and was listed as a missing runaway. Through their investigation, it was determined that a male suspect and the female juvenile were possibly in the Charles City area. Charles City police were able to locate both in the 500 block of Clinton Street. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent. Lynch was due in court tomorrow for his preliminary hearing, but online court records show trial information was filed by Floyd County prosecutors on Wednesday. Lynch’s arraignment hearing, where he would enter a plea to the charge, is scheduled for January 20th. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.