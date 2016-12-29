  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Trial information filed in case of Charles City man accused of harboring runaway

December 29, 2016   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Formal trial information has been filed and the arraignment hearing has been set for a Charles City man who was arrested earlier this month after being accused of harboring a runaway. The Charles City Police Department says on December 10th, they received a call from the Pickerington Ohio Police Department about a 14-year-old girl that had been taken and was listed as a missing runaway. Through their investigation, it was determined that a male suspect and the female juvenile were possibly in the Charles City area. Charles City police were able to locate both in the 500 block of Clinton Street. 34-year-old Mark Lynch was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway against the wishes of a parent. Lynch was due in court tomorrow for his preliminary hearing, but online court records show trial information was filed by Floyd County prosecutors on Wednesday. Lynch’s arraignment hearing, where he would enter a plea to the charge, is scheduled for January 20th.  The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.

Posted in: Local News

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company