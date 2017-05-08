Trial delayed in Central Springs booster club theft case

Bob Fisher

MANLY — The trial of a Nora Springs woman accused of stealing over $9000 from the Central Springs High School Athletic Booster Club will not take place later this month. 37-year-old Autumn Dillavou was charged in January with third-degree theft after she allegedly stole $9334 from the club from May through December 2016. A criminal complaint states that other club members had discovered the money missing from the club’s bank account over a period of six to seven months. Dillavou was scheduled to be in Worth County District Court this morning for a pre-trial conference prior to a May 24th trial date, but online court records show an order for a continuance was issued on Friday, postponing the trial to July 19th. Third-degree theft is an aggravated misdemeanor, punishable by up to two years in prison.