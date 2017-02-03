  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Trial delayed for Iowa mother in trash can baby case

February 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The trial has been delayed for an Iowa woman accused of trying to flush her newborn down a toilet and then leaving it for dead in a trash can. Court records say Ashley Hautzenrader is charged with attempted murder and child endangerment. Her trial was scheduled for Feb. 14. The new starting date is Aug. 15. University of Iowa police have said Hautzenrader gave birth May 8 in a bathroom at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police say Hautzenrader tried to flush the baby down a toilet and then put it in a pillowcase and left it in the trash. The child was soon found alive. Hautzenrader, who lives in Davenport, told authorities she left the baby in the trash because she thought the child had died.

Posted in: Local News

  • Operation Snowstorm

    • Click here for the latest in weather-related announcements

  • Iowa Road Conditions

    • Get up to date Iowa road conditions here

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company