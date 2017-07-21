  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Trial date set in Mason City home invasion trial

July 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial has been set for one of the three men accused of being involved in a home invasion in Mason City earlier this year.

Police accused the three men of breaking into a home in the 1000 block of East State Street at about noon on March 27th, holding down an occupant of the home and stealing a safe containing money.

18-year-old Austin Hasfjord pleaded not guilty earlier this month to charges of first-degree robbery and possession of burglary tools. Online court records show that District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Thursday set Hasfjord’s trial to start on September 26th. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

19-year-old Devon Reckner of Mason City was arrested four day after the incident took place. He’s pleaded guilty on July 10th to second-degree burglary and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21st. A third suspect in the case has not been identified.

