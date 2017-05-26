Trial date set for Veal in Mason City double homicide case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial date for a Lake Mills man accused of murdering two people in Mason City last year has been set. 30-year-old Peter Veal is accused of the November 17th murders of Mindy Kavars and Caleb Christensen, as well as the attempted murder of another person, at a residence in the 1600 block of North Hampshire. District Judge Rustin Davenport earlier this week ruled that Veal was competent to stand trial after he had been ruled incompetent in May. Veal recently underwent treatment at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Davenport on Thursday set Veal’s trial to start on July 10th. Veal’s attorneys have filed a change of venue request to move the trial out of Cerro Gordo County due to pre-trial publicity. Assistant attorney general Scott Brown on Thursday filed a motion resisting that request. A hearing on that issue has not been scheduled according to online court records.