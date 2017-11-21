Trial date set for mother of infant found dead in swing at family home

Bob Fisher

ALTA VISTA — The trial date has been set for the mother of a four-month-old boy whose maggot-infested body was found in a swing in his family’s home in Alta Vista.

20-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn have both pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment in the death of their son Sterling.

Authorities say deputies and medics called to the couple’s apartment on August 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn’t had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Late last week a judge scheduled Harris’ trial to start on January 31st. It will be separate from Koehn’s trial, which is scheduled to start on January 3rd. First-degree murder carries a life prison sentence without the opportunity for parole.