Trial date set for Mason City man charged with murder

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The trial date has formally been set for a Mason City man charged with murder last year.

61-year-old Larry Whaley is accused of using a handgun to shoot 19-year-old Samantha Teeter in the head during an incident in an apartment complex at 116 17th Southeast shortly before 4 o’clock on the morning of December 2nd of last year. Teeter died two days later after being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Last week, District Judge Christopher Foy ruled that Whaley was competent to stand trial after he was evaluated to see whether he was suffering from a mental disorder that would prevent him from standing trial. Foy on Monday issued an order setting Whaley’s trial to start on December 18th.

If Whaley is convicted of first-degree murder, he’d face life in prison without the opportunity for parole.