Trial date set for former Charles City school board candidate’s second sex abuse trial

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man’s second sex abuse trial has been scheduled for October in a different county.

A judge Monday set Oct. 30 to begin the trial of Douglas Lindaman. It will be held in Franklin County, because Lindaman contended he couldn’t get a fair trial in Floyd County because of publicity.



Lindaman was sentenced last year to up to 10 years in prison. But prosecutors later asked the Iowa Supreme Court to vacate the conviction, because Lindaman was allowed to represent himself without knowingly waiving his right to an attorney.

Lindaman is accused of performing a sex act in 2011 on a 17-year-old boy without the boy’s consent. Lindaman was running for a school board spot at the time of his 2015 arrest.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story)