Traffic stop leads to drug bust

April 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Two Mason City men are in jail after a traffic stop resulted in a seizure of a large amount of drugs. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:45 Monday morning in the 2900 block of 4th Avenue South in Clear Lake. During a search of a vehicle, as well as both persons, a residence and a storage unit in Mason City, deputies seized over one pound of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $20-thousand. 33-year-old Matthew Query and 30-year-old Ronald Frank were both charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. Frank was also charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. Both men were being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $100-thousand bond.

