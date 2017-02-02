Traffic camera debate speeding up in Iowa Senate

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — There’s a race in the Iowa Senate to determine the future of traffic enforcement cameras — and it’s NOT clear which side will win. One bill under consideration in a senate committee would ban the cameras. The other bill cleared the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday and it would keep the cameras, but fines would be slashed and the D-O-T would have to approve the placement of all the cameras. Senator Dan Zumbach of Ryan says the cameras are making some Iowa roadways safer. “A place for people to drive without being fearful,” Zumbach says. Senator Tod Bowman of Maquoketa is also lining up on the side of keeping the cameras operating. “I think it’s a way, in certain situations, that we can minimize fatalities and accidents,” Bowman says. The bill that allows the cameras to continue policing the roads would redirect the money from the fines to road projects. Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines supports keeping the cameras, but he argues the money from the fines should be used to support the police. “We’re telling ’em where they can put their cameras and then we’re telling how they can spend their money,” Bisignano said. “Why don’t we just do a bill and get rid of city councils?” Senator Jim Lykam of Davenport has a message for people who complain about tickets generated by a traffic camera: “If you don’t speed and you don’t run a red light, it doesn’t take your picture.” Senator Jeff Danielson of Cedar Falls was the only member of the Senate Transportation Committee who voted against the bill that would keep traffic cameras operating, but with some new restrictions. He warns putting the Iowa D-O-T in charge of WHERE the permanent AND mobile cameras can be positioned means all the complaints about tickets will filter up to legislators. “I think this potentially could turn into a political nightmare for us,” Danielson says, “…but also a bureaucratic nightmare in trying to sort through all those applications and the process it would take.” Over the past few years, Iowa legislators have passed bills that have called for limits on traffic camera fines, plus bills that would ban the cameras altogether, but NONE of those proposals has gotten enough support to clear both the House AND Senate. The Senate Republican Leader who decides which bills get debated hasn’t indicated which path he may pursue.