Top two Democrats in Iowa Legislature meet with north-central Iowans

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The top two Democrats in the Iowa Legislature met with citizens in Mason City earlier today to discuss issues heading into the upcoming session. Senate Minority Leader Rob Hogg of Cedar Rapids says he feels Iowans want a better future for our state. He says, “And I think they know we can do that if we work together, we can have good jobs and good benefits. We’re not going to win by attacking some people and tearing down others. We’ve got to have broad prosperity. We need good schools across our state. We need better health, and better mental health especially. And we need real public safety so people are safe.” Hogg says there’s going to have to be a lot of oversight dealing with the privatization of Medicaid. He says, “We’re down this path for now. I don’t see the Branstad/Reynolds Administration reversing course, so for at least the next two years, we’re going to have to deal with it. What it means is we’re going to need a lot of oversight, because it’s wrong when Iowa patients are denied services, it’s wrong when Iowa providers are denied payments or delayed payments, and it’s not good for taxpayers when the answer is from the private companies ‘now that we’re here, give us more money’. So that’s not a solution either.” House Minority Leader Mark Smith of Marshalltown says despite not being able to gain a majority in the House, Democrats will continue to work hard. He says, “We’re pleased that we did better than a lot of other bodies in the United States and holding our members. We feel very committed to the causes that people elected us to represent them on, and we’ll continue to fight for those issues.” Smith says Democrats will continue to fight for better funding for education. He says, “We need a strong public school system here in Iowa, and anyone who knows about rural Iowa knows that when a school closes in that community, that community dries up and blows away. We need to have a strong public school system if we’re going to revitalize rural Iowa.” Hogg, Smith, as well as Mason City’s two legislators Amanda Ragan and Sharon Steckman, and Charles City representative Todd Prichard spent 90 minutes this morning talking with residents at the Mason City Public Library.