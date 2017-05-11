Toney to be sentenced in June on attempted murder conviction

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The sentencing date for a Mason City man convicted this week of attempted murder has been set. It took a Cerro Gordo County jury about three hours to convict 19-year-old Revell Toney of attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney was accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The defense claimed diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening. Toney is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9th during a hearing in the courtroom at the Cerro Gordo County Law Enforcement Center. He faces a total of 30 years in prison on the two charges, with attempted murder being a Class B felony punishable by 25 years.