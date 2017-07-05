Toney sentenced to 30 years in prison (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The man convicted of attempted murder in a downtown Mason City shooting last October has been sentenced to a total of 30 years in prison. 19-year-old Revell Toney was convicted in May of attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, he was also found in violation of probation in two separate Floyd County cases on deferred judgments for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Toney shot Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside of the north doors of Southbridge Mall on October 23rd. The defense had claimed diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening. Toney spoke about his actions during Wednesday’s hearing.

District Judge Colleen Weiland sentenced Toney to 25 years on the attempted murder charge, with Toney having to serve at least 17 ½ years of that sentence since it was a forcible felony. She handed down a five-year sentence on the firearms charge, but ordered that be served at the same time as the attempted murder sentence. Weiland later sentenced Toney to the original five-year sentences on the Floyd County charges. Those sentences will run at the same time but after the attempted murder sentence is completed. Weiland told Toney that his blatant violations of probation justified the punishment.

Toney will be transferred to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale, where he will then be processed into the state prison system.