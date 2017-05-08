Toney attempted murder case to jury (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County jury is now deliberating the fate of Revell Toney. The 19-year-old Mason City man was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon after an early morning October 23rd incident where Toney is accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall. The defense is claiming diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening.

=====

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says the evidence shows that Toney shot Williams and knew what he was doing.

Dalen replayed a video for the jury showing the shooting on a video surveillance camera.

Dalen says during his cross-examination of Toney, Toney admitted shooting Williams.

=====

Toney’s attorney Nellie O’Mara says the side effects of Xanax could have had an effect on Toney.

O’Mara says Toney did not show an intent to kill when he shot at Williams.

O’Mara says Toney and Williams had no previous issues and Toney did not premeditate any harm.

=====

The jury can find Toney guilty of two lesser charges on the attempted murder count: assault with the intent to inflict serious injury, and assault. If convicted of attempted murder, Toney could face up to 25 years in prison.