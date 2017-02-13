Toledo residents unsure how to use former Iowa Juvenile Home

Bob Fisher

TOLEDO, Iowa (AP) – Residents in Toledo are unsure what they want the state to do with the 27-acre former Iowa Juvenile Home that Gov. Terry Branstad ordered closed in 2014. The Matrix Design Group has presented three options for the 27 acres, 16 buildings and nearly 143,000 square feet of the facility that closed in 2014. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board hired the company to determine how to develop the facility. Two options would keep part of the grounds as an educational facility and devote the rest to residential living. The third makes the entire area a mix of senior housing and residential living. More than 50 people who attended the meeting offered questions and critiques but didn’t unite behind a specific plan.