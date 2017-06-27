Today marks 22 years since Huisentruit disappeared

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Today marks 22 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit. The former KIMT anchor was abducted outside her apartment in the early morning hours of June 27th 1995. Police found her car, blood, other personal belongings and evidence of a struggle in the parking lot.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley in a written statement released this morning says Huisentruit’s disappearance remains an active investigation and his department remains committed to solving the case. He says the department knows many people across the state and nation have taken a special interest in Huisentruit’s disappearance and they are optimistic that those efforts will continue to keep the case in front of the community.

Brinkley says he hopes the steady reminder will also help members of the community to come forward with information related to the case. He says if you have any information about Huisentruit’s disappearance you can call the Mason City Police Department at 421-3636 or North Iowa CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.

Brinkley remains optimistic that Huisentruit’s disappearance can be solved and the person or persons responsible can be brought to justice.