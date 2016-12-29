  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Titonka man dead after house fire Tuesday night

December 29, 2016   Bob Fisher

TITONKA — A Titonka man is dead after a fire destroyed his parents home on Tuesday night. Kossuth County authorities say 59-year-old Daniel Planz died in a fire that happened at about 7:30 Tuesday night at 147 2nd Avenue Northwest. The home is owned by his parents, John and Elsie Planz, who along with another relative were helped from the home by firefighters. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, which totally destroyed the home. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire from slipping or falling on ice at the scene.

